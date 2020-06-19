Popular

Isle of Armor dojo upgrades: Everything you can spend your Watts on in the Pokemon Sword and Shield expansion

By

All of the Isle of Armor dojo upgrades Honey can provide if you give her enough Watts

Isle of Armor dojo upgrades
(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Isle of Armor dojo upgrades become available right after you defeat Avery. Honey tells you that for the small price of millions of Watts, she can spruce up the Master Dojo in the new Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC with plenty of useful items and features. Thing is, you don't actually know what you're saving up for because she only tells you the next upgrade in the list. So without further ado, here are all of the Isle of Armor dojo upgrades.

Isle of Armor dojo upgrades

Isle of Armor dojo upgrades

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The Dojo Upgrades in the Isle of Armor start off cheap, but very quickly get expensive. If you've been playing Pokemon Sword and Shield since launch and not stopped competing in raid battles and the like, then chances are you'll have more than enough Watts for everything. Just jumping back in for the new expansion? Unlucky; you've got some saving to do, trainer. Here are all of the dojo upgrades, along with how many Watts each one costs:

Dojo UpgradeCost (Watts)
Hair Stylist5,000
Rotomi Terminal10,000
Software for Rotomi Terminal20,000
Vending Machine (Water only)30,000
Soda Pop for Vending Machine40,000
Lemonade for Vending Machine50,000
Refrigerator for camp ingredients100,000
Protein and Iron for Vending Machine200,000
Calcium and Zinc for Vending Machine300,000
HP Up and Carbos for Vending Machine400,000
Dojo League Card Background500,000
Honey's League Card800,000
Battle against Honey1,000,000
Walk with Honey for Rare League Card3,280,000

Yeah... you're going to need over three million Watts to unlock everything. A hefty amount, but here are some tips for earning more Watts:

  • Give Armorite Ore to the Digging Pa, who will dig for Watts for you. You can get more Armorite Ore by tracking down the Digging Ma, who can spawn anywhere on the island.
  • Interact with every single raid den you see as you pass it.
  • You can also do the "Watt farming exploit", explained in this YouTube video from Austin John Plays. Despite the video being from November 2019, it allegedly still works. As always, perform exploits/glitches at your own risk.

Good luck saving up Watts, trainer!

Pokemon Sword and Shield review | Pokemon Sword and Shield walkthrough | Pokemon Sword and Shield tips | Pokemon Sword and Shield differences | Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex | Pokemon Sword and Shield starters | Pokemon Sword and Shield Currydex | Pokemon Sword and Shield gym leaders | Pokemon Sword and Shield camping | Pokemon Sword and Shield fossils | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Sword and Shield | Pokemon Sword and Shield type chart | Pokemon Sword and Shield Poke Jobs | Pokemon Sword and Shield Battle Tower | Pokemon Sword and Shield glowing Pokemon | Pokemon Sword and Shield Mystery Gift codes | Gigantamax Pokemon | Pokemon Sword and Shield TM locations | Pokemon Sword and Shield legendaries | Pokemon Sword and Shield shiny hunting | Pokemon Sword and Shield evolution items | Pokemon Sword and Shield rare Pokemon

Ford James

One of the resident guide writers around these parts, give me a game and I will write every "how to" I possibly can or die trying. The youngest member of the GamesRadar team, I have an unhealthy addiction to Football Manager, shouting at the TV as Manchester United slowly descend from greatness, and playing Pokemon Go on the bus to and from the office.
See comments