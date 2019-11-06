Pokemon Sword and Shield's latest trailer is a recap of everything revealed so far

Nintendo has released a shiny new trailer for Pokemon Sword and Shield that offers an overview of the new adventure in the Galar region. The release date of Sword and Shield on November 15 is so close now it won't be long until we can try and catch em' all and become the very best, the best there ever was all over again.

We're shown the countryside and cityscapes that make up the new region, with lots of expanses of "unspoiled nature", complete with grassy plains and snowy mountains. We also get another look at the new Wild Area, which is home to the largest variety of Pokemon in the Galar region. Different Pokemon will appear depending on the location and weather conditions, which means you might make new discoveries each time you explore the area. We also get to see encountering Pokemon in action again. Just like the Pokemon encounters in Pokemon: Let's Go , in Pokemon Sword and Shield the little critters will physically appear roaming the lands for you to run up to and battle.

The trailer also offers an overview of several new Gen 8 Pokemon revealed so far, Yamper, Cramorant, Duraludon, Alcremie, Sirfetch'd, and the special Galarian forms of Ponyta, Weezing, and Zigzagoon. You'll once again be heading off to become the champion by facing new gym leaders who are expert Pokemon battlers along with choosing your new starter Pokemon Scorbunny, Grookey, or Sobble.

And of course we get another little rundown of the new "Dynamax phenomenon" in the region that made certain Pokemon massive in size. News recently came to light that anyone who has a save file of Pokemon Let's Go: Pikachu or Pokemon Let's Go: Eevee will get a Pikachu who can use the Gigantamax ability to transform into the chonkiest mouse around , or Eevee who looks impossibly fluffy with the biggest, bushiest tail.

Outside of your quest to become a champion, you can also help out corporations and universities throughout the new region with the Poke Jobs system , pop to the shops and change your style with a wealth of different clothing items, and take a break and interact with your Pokemon in Pokemon camp .

While it doesn't reveal anything new, it's a great roundup of all the new features coming to the latest Pokemon adventure, and just intensifies the amount of hype we have to try out all the new features and encounter all the new Pokemon inhabiting the Galar region.

Looking to get yourself a Switch to dive into Pokemon Sword and Shield? Check out these Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals 2019.