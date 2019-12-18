Pokemon Sword and Shield fossils: All fossil combinations and the Pokemon you can get

While the Helix and Dome fossils are things of the past (wait, aren't all fossils?), there's four Pokemon Sword and Shield fossils to get your hands on. Four unique fossils in Pokemon Sword and Shield along with four unique combinations because when combined, you can create some very interesting Pokemon indeed; Dracovish, Dracozolt, Arctovish, and Arctozolt are the products of four Pokemon Sword and Shield fossil combinations, and this is how you get them.

Pokemon Sword and Shield fossils

There are four different fossils in Pokemon Sword and Shield, but if you've arrived at this guide, chances are you're confused about how to get all of them. That's because there's two fossils exclusive to Sword, and another two exclusive to Shield:

Fossilised Bird (Sword)

Fossilised Dino (Sword)

Fossilised Drake (Shield)

Fossilised Fish (Shield)

So how do you get the two fossils not in your version of the game? Well, that's simple (but not necessarily easy)! You need to find someone with the other edition, then trade Pokemon with one another while they're holding the fossils. That way, you can get your hands on all types of Pokemon Sword and Shield fossils. Here are the four possible fossil combinations and the Pokemon you get as a result:

Fossilised Bird + Dino: Arctozolt (Electric/Ice-type)

(Electric/Ice-type) Fossilised Dino + Fish: Arctovish (Water/Ice-type)

(Water/Ice-type) Fossilised Drake + Bird: Dracozolt (Electric/Dragon-type)

(Electric/Dragon-type) Fossilised Drake + Fish: Dracovish (Water/Dragon-type)

How to get fossils in Pokemon Sword and Shield

In order to get fossils in the first place, there's two methods. Firstly, you'll be able to find one type of fossil lying on the ground near Cara Liss' location on Route 6. Then if you head inside the Stow-on-Side Pokemon Center just down the road and speak to a man inside, he'll give you another type so you can return to Cara Liss and create your first Pokemon from fossils.

However, this source is obviously finite. So how do you get more Pokemon Sword and Shield fossils? For that, you need to speak to the Digging Duo in the Wild Area. These two brothers will happily go mining for you, if you pay them 500W. The rewards they find you are completely random, but pay them to dig enough and you can find an endless source of fossils here.