Pokemon Sword and Shield Fire Stone evolutions: How to evolve Vulpix, Growlithe, and Eevee

If you’re looking to upgrade your Blazin’ Squad then you’re going to want to know how to get a Pokemon Sword and Shield Fire Stone. It’s worth seeking out if you’re taking care of a pocket monster who could evolve into something even more powerful thanks to its scorching power. In this guide, we’re going to show you how to get a Fire Stone in Pokemon Sword and Shield and show you how to use it before explaining how to evolve Growlithe, Vulpix, and Eevee.

How to get a Fire Stone in Pokemon Sword and Shield

(Image credit: Nintendo)

To find the Fire Stone head over to the Lake of Outrage in the Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area, where there’s a circle of rocks to find across a small body of water next to a Watt Trader. You need the Rotom Bike from Route 9 (six gym badges) to get here. Once you’re able to make it, cross the water and collect the shiny item under every stone, which should give you eight of the possible evolutionary stones. These stones respawn on an intermittent basis, so if you don’t get the one you want, come back later.

There’s also a specific location for the Fire Stone. If you head to the right of Motostoke in the Wild Area and cross the bridge, you can see to your left a few pipes next to the corner of a brick wall, with a Pokeball sitting next to them. Pick it up to grab an easy Fire Stone.

There’s also the Digging Duo in the Bridge Field part of the Wild Area who will conduct a bit of archaeology to summon evolutionary stones for players who have enough Watts. It’s worth a try if you need another one.

How to evolve Growlithe, Vulpix, and Eevee in Pokemon Sword and Shield

Once you’ve found your Fire Stone, head into your bag, select the ‘Other Items’ tab and use the item on any of the Pokemon seen below to transform them into the desired evolution. If you give it to a Pokemon, they will just hold it and the process won’t work.

There's three Pokemon you can evolve with the Fire Stone. First up is Growlithe, exclusive to Pokemon Shield, who will evolve into Arcanine, and can be found exclusively in the Dusty Bowl region of the Pokemon Sword and Shield Wild Area, while Vulpix will evolve into Ninetales and can be found on Route 3 and in numerous parts of the Wild Area.

You can also evolve Eevee into Flareon if you've managed to catch one on Route 4. Of course, Eevee has a plethora of evolutions though so make sure Flareon is definitely the one you want!

