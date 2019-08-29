Pokemon Masters is out now on iOS and Android, so start recruiting your favorite trainers

Pokemon Masters, a new mobile Pokemon game featuring trainers from multiple games and regions, is now available on Android and iOS devices. You can download it for free via Google Play or the App Store . You will need to link your Nintendo account in order to play, so if you've never played a Pokemon game before, you may need to create one.

Rather than collecting Pokemon and using them to build your dream team, Pokemon Masters focuses on meeting and recruiting trainers and their synced Pokemon to form three-person teams. You can also play in co-op with up to two other players from anywhere in the world.

Each trainer uses a specific Pokemon: Red uses Charizard, Blue uses Pidgeot, Misty uses Starmie, and so on. There are a total of 65 Sync Pairs to discover. Pokemon Masters is set on the island of Pasio which is vaguely located "somewhere in the world of Pokemon," so trainers and Pokemon from all regions are fair game.

"Players will also be able to earn up to 3,000 gems, which can be used to add new sync pairs to your team and is enough for 10 sync pair scouts, and other in-game items for a limited time by opening the game for the first time, logging in each day for up to 10 days, and participating in launch celebration missions," developer DeNA and The Pokemon Company said in a joint statement.

Pokemon Masters also uses a new 3v3 battle format complete with flashy Sync Moves and Unity Attacks which push the teamwork aspect. Battles play out in real time, as opposed to the turn-based battles of most Pokemon games. Once your attack gauge refills - generally after a few seconds - you can unleash another attack immediately. Likewise, this is the first Pokemon game to feature actual trainer moves. That's right, you're not just a potion vending machine and a coach anymore; you've got to get in there and fight on your own. I mean, sort of. You can't shoot lightning out of your eyebrows or anything, but trainers do play a more direct role in battles.