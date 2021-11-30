Pokemon Go's next season of content kicks off this week

Pokemon Go's next big season of content, titled Season of Heritage, kicks off this week and will run until March. In addition to the dates, Niantic has revealed the key events taking place through the event and into Pokemon Go Tour: Johto at the end of February 2022.

The new season will start on Wednesday, December 1 at 10am local time and run through March 1. There's a Swinub Incense day happening on December 5, at which time your incense will attract Ice and Ground-type Pokemon. Then, on December 7, the big ol' blue Dragon-type Pokemon Druddigon will make its debut in Pokemon Go.

Through the event there will also be monthly seasonal bonuses and timed research. December's Stardust challenge will task you with completing Blanche's timed research to earn the Deino hat cosmetic for your avatar. Then in January there will be the XP challenge where you take on Spark's timed research for the Goomy Hat. And for February, there's the Catch challenge, in which you complete Candela's timed research to earn the Noibat Hat.

The season will also have Community Days taking place on December 18 and 19, January 16, and February 12, but Niantic has yet to reveal which Pokemon will be featured. Finally, Pokemon Go Tour: Johto runs from February 26 to 27, with Niantic promising more info on that event shortly.

We're sure that's not everything going down in Pokemon Go's Season of Heritage. In fact, there's a sign the event could tie in with the next mainline installment in the prolific Pokemon series, titled Pokemon Arceus.

