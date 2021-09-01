Pokemon Go Season of Mischief Special Research, changes and more

The Pokemon Go Season of Mischief has been confirmed and will feature Hoopa, the Mythical Pokemon from the Kalos region. The Season of Mischief will begin in September and for three months, during which the entire game will undergo changes to the species of Pokemon found and much more in Pokemon Go.

Hoopa has been causing mischief in Pokemon Go since the Pokemon Go Fest 2021 and will continue its antics during the Season of Mischief. To prepare for the upcoming season, here’s a complete run down of everything that will happen in the game for the next three months including what to expect in the new Special Research, Pokemon Go Ditto and much more.

What is the Season of Mischief in Pokemon Go

The Season of Mischief is the latest game-wide update that brings plenty of changes to various features in Pokemon Go. From the type of Pokemon that appear in the wild to Raids and much more, there will be plenty of differences happening in the popular mobile game.

Hoopa, the Mythical Pokemon, is the in-game reason for this new season. According to the official Pokemon Go blog, Hoopa brought Legendary Pokemon to Raids during the Pokemon Go Fest 2021 and is the reason behind Pokemon from the Galar region, like Zacian and Zamazenta, appearing during the Pokemon Go Ultra Unlocks event.

So, what does Hoopa have in store for Pokemon Go trainers during the Season of Mischief? A Special Research, returning Legendaries and the spotlight on Psychic and Ghost-type Pokemon to start.

The Season of Mischief begins Wednesday, September 1 at 10 a.m. and runs for three months until Wednesday, December 1 at 10 a.m. local time.

Hoopa Special Research

(Image credit: Niantic)

The highlight of the Season of Mischief is the Hoopa Special Research that will last for the duration of the season. Throughout the season, trainers will gain access to different sets of tasks. When the season starts of September 1, trainers will have access to the first set of tasks with the second set arriving on September 5.

It’s not known what the tasks for the Hoopa Special Research will be, but the official Pokemon Go blog confirms that trainers will have the chance to encounter Confined Hoopa by completing the second set of tasks.

On Sunday, September 5 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time, various strange phenomena will be happening around Pokemon Go. the types of Pokemon that will appear in the wild and will be attracted to Incense will differ depending on the time. Here’s the schedule for the special event:

Pokemon Go Hoopa Special Research times Time Type of Pokemon 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Psychic types 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Dark and Ghost types 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Psychic types 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Dark and Ghost types 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Psychic types 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dark and Ghost types

Some of the Psychic types that will appear include Exeggcute, Jynx, Natu, Spoink, Girafarig, Munna, Beldum and more. The Ghost and Dark-type hours will include Alolan Rattata, Poochyena, Duskull, Sableye, Carvanha, Drifblim, Purrloin and more.

There will be a Collection Challenge available featuring Pokemon attracted to Incense during the event hours. This challenge will reward Hoopa Candy and the Poke Ball Lift avatar pose. Trainers will earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokemon and there will be event-exclusive Field Research tasks to earn Rare Candies and a variety of Poke Ball types.

We’ll update this section with the tasks and rewards as soon as the season begins on September 1.

The Special Research will also hold a special story that involves Hoopa. Completing this season’s Special Research story will give access to a special event at the end of the season that might have something to do with Hoopa.

It should be noted that this Hoopa can’t be transferred to Pokemon HOME for now, and if a trainer is unable to play during the Season of Mischief the Mythical Pokemon will return in the future.

Pokemon Go Season of Mischief Changes

The most obvious changes to Pokemon Go will be to the species of Pokemon that will appear in the wild. Starting September 1, Pokemon found in cities will include Shuppet, Trubbish, Gothita and more.

Woodland areas will see Teddiursa, Shelmet, Karrablast and more while mountain areas will have Geodude, Rhyhorn, Slugma and others appearing. Water-faring Pokemon like Krabby, Horsea, Mantine and more will appear in Pokemon Go near bodies of water.

The different Hemispheres will also have varying Pokemon appear in the wild. In the Northern Hemisphere, Pokemon like Jigglypuff, Slowpoke, Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Bidoof, Autumn form Deerling and more will appear more frequently in the wild.

Clefairy, Roselia, Snivy, Tepig, Oshawott, Tympole, Spring form Deerling and more will appear more frequently in the wild down in the Southern Hemisphere.

As for which Pokemon will hatch in Eggs during the Season of Mischief, the pool of hatches will change. There are five pools of different Pokemon hatches that encompass the three Egg types found in Poke Stops and the two pools from Eggs obtained using the Adventure Sync feature. Here are the various Eggs and the Pokemon that can be hatched from them starting September 1.

Pokemon Go Season of Mischief egg hatches Egg Pokemon 2km Eggs Nidoran (female), Nidoran (male), Barboach, Driflbim and more. 5km Eggs Seel, Pineco, Sableye, Chingling and more. 10km Eggs Audino, Mienfoo and more.

Pokemon Go Season of Mischief adventure sync egg hatches Adventure Sync Egg Pokemon 5km Eggs Shieldon, Cranidos, Frillish and more. 10km Eggs Riolu, Deino, Noibat and more.

For trainers looking to take their Mega Pokemon into battle during the Season of Mischief, each month of the season will give a CP boost to different Pokemon when they Mega Evolve. In September Mega Slowbro will have more CP, in October Mega Gengar will have more CP, and Mega Houdoom will get the buff in November.

And finally, the species of Pokemon that Ditto can transform into will have some additions. The following species that are caught in the wild have a chance to be a Ditto in disguise: Gastly, Drowzee, Remoraid, Teddiursa, Gulpin, Numel, Stunky, Dwebble and Foongus.

