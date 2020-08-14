Popular

Pokemon Go Genesect counters: How to get a shiny Genesect during Unova Week

By

Here are the best Genesect counters for the Pokemon Go raid boss during Unova Week

Pokemon Go Genesect raid counters
(Image credit: Niantic)

As part of Unova Week, Pokemon Go Genesect counters are going to be needed if you want to take down the Paleozoic Pokemon and possibly catch a shiny Genesect. The last two weeks have seen Rayquaza and Deoxys both feature in the top level raids in Pokemon Go, but now it's Genesect's turn. Read on for all the best Pokemon Go Genesect counters in raids so you know all of the Genesect weaknesses, along with how to catch a shiny Genesect.

How to catch a shiny Genesect

Pokemon Go shiny Genesect

(Image credit: Niantic)

Shiny Genesect will be making its debut during Unova Week and as you can see from the image above, it trades the pure purple colour scheme for a red/pink combo. You'll have a 1/20 chance of encountering a shiny Genesect after completing Genesect raids and if you do find one, make sure you pop a Pinap Berry! Shiny legendaries from raids always have a 100% catch rate, as long as you hit it with the ball and don't miss completely.

Pokemon Go Genesect raid counters

Pokemon Go Genesect counters

(Image credit: Niantic)

Genesect is a Bug-/Steel-type Pokemon, so Pokemon veterans will know what that means; burn baby burn! Fire-type moves will deal a huge 4x damage here, which means that while Genesect may look attempting, a duo with the right Genesect counters can take one down. If you have three players with decent counters, you won't have any troubles whatsoever. Check out the table below for the best Genesect raid counters in Pokemon Go, although any Fire-type moves will do a decent job thanks to the 4x Genesect weakness.

PokemonMoveset
ReshiramFire Fang/Overheat
ChandelureFire Spin/Overheat
VolcaronaFire Spin/Overheat
HeatranFire Spin/Fire Blast
MoltresFire Spin/Overheat
DarmanitanFire Fang/Overheat
EnteiFire Fang/Overheat
CharizardFire Spin/Blast Burn
BlazikenFire Spin/Blast Burn
FlareonFire Spin/Overheat
InfernapeFire Spin/Blast Burn
ArcanineFire Fang/Flamethrower
MagmortarFire Spin/Fire Punch
TyphlosionEmber/Blast Burn
SalamenceFire Fang/Fire Blast

Taking out Genesect should be fairly simple as far as level five raids go, so good luck trainers!

