Pokemon Go - How to evolve Galarian Slowpoke and Galarian Farfetch’d

Pokemon Go Galarian Slowpoke and Galarian Farfetch’d will be appearing in Raids with the Pokemon Go Ultra Unlock Part 3 event. While trainers will be busy catching Wooloo, Skwovet and other Galar region Pokemon, other Gen 8 ‘mon like Galarian Slowpoke and Farfetch’d are returning to Pokemon Go.

Galarian Slowpoke and Farfetch’d were introduced in Pokemon Go earlier this year and they will be appearing during the upcoming event in Raids and Eggs. This will give trainers another chance to catch as many Slowpoke and Farfetch’d as possible and evolve them into their unique evolutions.

Unlike many evolutions in Pokemon Go, the evolutions of Galarian Slowpoke and Farfetch’d are achieved in different ways. Here’s a guide on how to catch both Galarian Pokemon and how to evolve them.

How to Catch and Evolve Galarian Slowpoke in Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go Galarian Slowpoke will be appearing in Raids with the start of the Ultra Unlock Part 3 event as well as hatching from 7km Eggs. What makes Galarian Slowpoke different from its Kanto counterpart is the way it evolves.

Normal Slowpoke evolves into Slowbro by feeding it 50 Slowpoke candy. However, to get Galarian Slowbro, trainers will need to make the Slowpoke its Buddy. While Galarian Slowpoke is a buddy, trainers must catch 30 Poison-type Pokemon and then feed it 50 Slowpoke candy.

Luckily for trainers, Poison types are common in the overworld with Gulpin, Zubat and Tentacool usually plentiful. Ghastly are also part Poison-type so trainers can catch a few to help get to the 30 catch threshold.

Once Galarian Slowpoke evolves into Slowbro, it becomes a Psychic and Poison-type Pokemon.

(Image credit: Niantic)

How to Catch and Evolve Galarian Farfetch’d in Pokemon Go

Finding and catching Galarian Farfetch’d in Pokemon Go isn’t as common as when it was first introduced. The Ultra Unlock Part 3 event, which runs from August 20-26, will see more of these fighting ducks in raids and in 7km Eggs. Shiny Galarian Farfetch’d will make its Pokemon Go debut during this event.

Once trainers have caught a Galarian Farfetch’d you want to evolve to Sirfetch’d, they’ll have to make it their buddy similar to Galarian Slowpoke. Instead of catching a specific type of Pokemon, trainers will need to make 10 Excellent Throws and then feed Farfetch’d 50 of its candy.

Making Excellent Throws is relatively difficult in Pokemon Go. Trainers have to wait and toss a PokeBall when the catch circle on the Pokemon is at its smallest. While there is some skill involved, and for many it’s pure luck, trainers can make it easier by using a Nanab Berry. Nanab Berries calm a Pokemon down so they won’t move or jump up and down. This will make the Pokemon a stationary target, and from there it’s up to the trainer’s aim.

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy