Pokemon GO Fest is now a "completely reimagined" virtual event coming this July

Last year's Pokemon Go Fest was a huge event held in three different cities, but this year's is going to be a little different. Pokemon GO Fest 2020 is going virtual on July 25 and 26.

All ticket holders will be able to attend both days of the two-day event - a first for Pokemon GO Fest. The "totally reimagined" virtual experience will take place globally and will allow trainers to participate wherever they may reside. The official announcement states "not only are you in for an exciting weekend of bonuses, Pokemon encounters, and Special Research, there will also be exciting ways to connect with other Trainers and experience other fun surprises through the entire summer."

In 2019, Chicago, Dortmund, and Yokohama hosted individual Pokemon GO Fest events across different weekends in the summer that ultimately drew over 600,000 Trainers. Last summer also saw an increase of Safari Zones crop up for players more interested in catching Pokemon. One of our very own went to the Pokemon GO Fest in Dortmund, and loved it. Check out his experience here .

This year, with COVID-19 still a threat, Pokemon GO Fest has to go virtual, and it seems like the team over at Niantic has some good stuff cooking up for it. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks on the Niantic Blog and the Pokemon Go Fest website, so stay tuned.

As the announcement says, "Until we can all meet again in the same park and under the same sky - let’s GO!"