Pokemon Go bundle offers Ultra Balls and Pinap Berries for 1 PokeCoin

Niantic is offering a Pokemon Go bundle that includes 20 Ultra Balls and 20 Pinap Berries for a single PokeCoin, making the items essentially free for a limited time.

The bundle is available now to all Pokemon Go players until Monday, April 13 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 8pm GMT. The offer seems to remedy a situation where Pokemon Go players are running low on PokeBalls as they stay inside and avoid gathering at PokeStops.

Pokemon Go - a game fundamentally involved with go ing outside and socializing - is in an awkward place as governments and health experts around the world encourage people to stay inside. In response , Niantic has implemented a number of substantial changes to Pokemon Go, including the cancellation of various events, boosting rewards for catching Pokemon, and increasing Gifts and inventory space. In addition, Niantic is now letting Pokemon Go players raid from home .

With the ongoing pandemic locking everyone inside, Niantic is hosting a very indoor-friendly Spring 2020 Pokemon Go event. Running from April 9 to April 16, Exeggcute, Chansey, Mareep, Marill, and Torchic will appear more often, and Shiny Exeggcute will spawn sporadically. Flower crown Buneary and flower hat Pikachu will also be appearing in the wild with their Shiny versions. And to make playing at home just a bit easier, incubated eggs will be hatching at twice their normal rate.