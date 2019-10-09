Gen 8 Pokemon: All of the critters revealed so far, including the three starters and legendaries

In the run up to the release of Pokemon Sword and Shield, the Gen 8 Pokemon line-up is continually growing. With more and more inventive ways of revealing the latest Pokemon additions coming to the Pokemon Sword and Shield Pokedex this November, the most recent event took shape in the form of a 24-hour livestream where a little pastel coloured Galarian Ponyta eventually appeared. From Sirfecth'd to Cramorant and Polteageist, we've got all the details on the Gen 8 Pokemon revealed so far below, including legendaries and more.

Grookey

Pokedex number: Unknown

Type: Grass

Your first starter for Pokemon Gen 8 is Grooky, the Grass type monkey Pokemon. Described as a mischievous chimp that's "fill of boundless curiosity". Although we can only guess at its movesets for now, judging by the way it wields that stick it keeps in its hair, we imagine that that will be involved somehow.

Evolves into: Unknown > Unknown

Scorbunny

Pokedex number: Unknown

Type: Fire

Scorbunny is a fire bunny, what more do you need to know right? It leaves fire in its tracks, and judging by all the bandaids we could be looking at a feisty, melee-focused, firestarter here.

Evolves into: Unknown > Unknown

Sobble

Pokedex number: Unknown

Type: Water

The internet has already fallen in love with Sobble, but if you're still unsure about this Water type starter, you need to know that he's actually a water lizard. Adorbs, right? Also, he can turn invisible in water. Got to be useful right?

Evolves into: Unknown > Unknown

Gossifleur

Pokedex number: Unknown

Type: Grass

Able to move with the wind, Gossifleur is a brand new flower-themed grass-type Pokemon, who prefers lands with clean water and air. Its pollen has a healing affect, and it can control the direction of its travels by twisting its petals and its body. Cute!

Evolves into: Eldegoss

Eldegoss

Pokedex number: Unknown

Type: Grass

The evolution of Gossifleur, Eldegoss is all about the fluff afro. Its cotton fluff protects it from enemies, and actually serves as a cushion too. Plus, its seeds are highly nutritious. Can I get me one of these little guys?

Evolves into: Unknown

Wooloo

Pokedex number: Unknown

Type: Normal

I cannot get over how cute this little sheep Pokemon is. Everyone meet Wooloo, possibly the cutest little fluff ball of all time. Basically he's a little sheep who's wool is used for clothing and carpets, and live as a herd. They mimic the action of their trainers too.

Evolves into: Unknown

Corviknight

Pokedex number: Unknown

Type: Flying / Steel

The very English-looking raven Pokemon that is Corviknight is known as the 'dashing lord of the skies' and actually provides a taxi services to places you've already visited in the Galar region.

Evolves into: Unknown

Drednaw

Pokedex number: Unknown

Type: Water / Rock

Drednaw is a bite Pokemon that looks like a cross between a turtle and a dinosaur. Like a turtle, it has powerful jaws, capable of biting through iron and rock. It's extremely vicious though, so trainers wanting to tame one will have a fight on their hands.

Evolves into: Unknown

Alcremie

Pokedex number: Unknown

Type: Fairy

A literal whipped cream Pokemon, complete with strawberry ears, Alcremie produces the stuff, and it gets sweeter the happier it is. Desserts are made using its cream, and its become an idol for pastry chefs worldwide. It has an incredibly powerful soothing effect, and in battle any opponent that tries to eat the cream will rapidly lose the will to battle. Food coma anyone?

Evolves into: Unkown

Yamper

Pokedex number: Unknown

Type: Electric

Yamper is taking Wooloo on head-to-head for the title of cutest Pokemon in the eighth generation, because just look at it! It's an electric corgi! With a big yellow scarf!!! Yamper is the best dog in all the world and nobody can tell me otherwise.

Evolves into: Unknown

Impidimp

Pokedex number: Unknown

Type: Psychic/Dark?

This little bugger looks like a mischievous fiend, though we're unsure what type it'll be. The purple tone implies Psychic/Dark, and it looks somewhat similar to Sableye. Both Impidimp and Yamper have only been spotted on the E3 2019 show floor so there's no official word from Nintendo yet unfortunately.

Evolves into: Unknown

Rolycoly

Pokedex Number: Unknown

Type: Rock

Rolycoly is an interesting one, because it literally looks like a lump of rock. With a singular orange eye at the front, we'd imagine Rolycoly is the first Pokemon in a set of three, because there's no way it doesn't turn into a huge rocky beast. At least Geodude has arms...

Evolves into: Unknown

Duraludon

Pokedex Number: Unknown

Type: Steel/Dragon

Duraludon looks like one of those late game Pokemon that can only be found somewhere like Victory Road, which makes you think they're great and useful for the Elite Four, but turn out to actually be somewhat useless. If Duraludon has an evolution though then we reckon it'll look like an absolute monster, but for now, Duraludon is one of those Pokemon everyone forgets about until they run into one in the wild by accident.

Evolves into: Unknown

Obstagoon

Pokedex Number: Unknown

Type: Dark/Normal

Obstagoon evolves specifically from Galarian Linoone and looks much more menacing, with his arms crossed like a nightclub bouncer. At 5'3", it's almost as tall as most humans too, and is described as "extremely combative" and will "taunt an opponent, goading it into attacking." You definitely wouldn't want to walk past an Obstagoon in a dark alleyway.

Evolves from: Galarian Linoone

Evolves into: Nothing

Morpeko

Pokedex Number: Unknown

Type: Electric/Dark

Morpeko is Pikachu... no, Dedenne... no, sorry, Mimikyu... wait, there's another Pokemon in the same style? The difference this time is that Morpeko is a "two-sided Pokemon" with the ability Hunger Switch, which flips between the Full Belly mode which is Electric-type, and Hangry mode, which is Dark-type. Hunger Switch will also change the type of its moves, including Aura Wheel, which is it's signature move.

Evolves from: Unknown

Evolves into: Unknown

Polteageist

Pokedex Number: Unknown

Type: Ghost

Galar is inspired by the United Kingdom, so of course there's a tea-based Pokemon. Polteageist is known for disguising itself and hiding among tableware in homes and hotels, so most people consider them a pest. They can even create more Polteageist by pouring their power into leftover tea... ew.

Evolves from: Unknown

Evolves into: Unknown

Cramorant

Pokedex Number: Unknown

Type: Flying/Water

Cramorant is just like me; its entire existence revolves around food. Cramorant will try to swallow "anything it can fit in its mouth", although if it finds it's not edible, it will spit it straight back out again. Even if the Cramorant is yours, if you try to steal its food, it'll attack you without hesitation.

Evolves from: Unknown

Evolves into: Unknown

Galarian Weezing

Pokedex Number: 110

Type: Poison/Fairy

Galarian Weezing is a new regional form of Weezing, the poison gas Pokemon from the first generation. It's clearly adopting the ways of the Galar region - which is based on the United Kingdom - by wearing two enormous top hats that act as chimneys with smoke billowing from the top. Apparently, this smoke is actually very clean because the chimney acts as a purification process... nifty!

Galarian Zigzagoon & Galarian Linoone

Pokedex Number: 263 & 264

Type: Dark/Normal

You've already seen Obstagoon, but meet Galarian Zigzagoon and Linoone, the basic and stage one evolutions for the family. Galarian Zigzagoon is supposedly considered to be the "oldest branch of the species" which means the zigzag movements of other Zigzagoon regionals come from the restless nature of this one. Linoone on the other hand is "popular among unhappy and angry youths", so expect to see it loitering outside your local corner shop playing dubstep from a mobile phone.

The Gen 8 Legendaries: Zacian and Zamazenta

If I had known that the Gen 8 Legendaries would be two giant doggos, one carrying a sword and the other with a shield for a face, I'd have lost my sh*t a while back. Not much is known about the pair at the moment as they're shrouded in mystery, but you can bet that they're going to be awesome.

Of course, there are already some pre-announced Gen 8 Pokemon that we already know about. However, there are concerns as to where Meltan and Melmetal wil sit. National numbers suggest they are Pokemon numbers 808 and 809 respectively, while Grookey starts off Gen 8 at number 810, but they may well play a part in the Gen 8 Pokemon release and Sword / Shield in general. Here are their stats just in case:

Meltan

Pokedex number: Unknown

Type: Steel

Originally it appeared in Pokemon Go, then you could transfer it to Pokemon Let's Go through the magic of a special box. But no doubt you're going to see it appear in Pokemon Sword and Pokemon Shield at some point.

Melmetal

Pokedex number: Unknown

Type: Steel

The evolution of Meltan is also another that's started life in the same way as its little Hex Nut brother, but again, its probably going to appear in Pokemon Shield and Sword. Will it be a Mythical Pokemon here too?

Pokedex number: Unknown

Type: Fighting

The reveal for Sirfetch'd with its pixelated mysterious "Who's that Pokemon?" style announcement was quite fitting for such a majestic looking duck Pokemon. Exclusive the Sword verison, Sirfetch'd wields a rather tall spear-like leek and a leafy green shield. Farfetch'd will only evolve into Sirfetch'd in the Galar region after "experiencing many battles." It also has its own unique move only it can learn known as Meteor Assault, and when the leek - which it "treasures more than anything" - wilts, it will retire from the battlefield.

Pokedex number: Unknown

Type: Psychic

Galarian Ponyta was officially announced during a 24-hour live stream event set in the Galar region's forest area know as Glimwood Tangle. After a long wait, a pair of pastel "Unique Horn" Pokemon appeared, showing off their glowing mane and cutesy design. The Official Pokemon company has finally released more information on the unique Ponyta. The little pony has been found in the forest of the Galar region since ancient times and gets its abilities and look from the energy of the forest. Galarian Pontya is able to absorb the life energy of the surrounding area and store it in its mane. If there's a lot of energy around, its mane will become more colourful and even glow. Its abilities include Run Away and the new move Pastel Veil, which prevents fellow Pokemon from being poisoned.

