PlayStation heroes recreated in gingerbread look impressive and a little scary

You're used to seeing Aloy, Kratos, and Ratchet rendered in polygons, and now they've been rendered in lifelike gingerbread as a seasonal treat from PlayStation Sweden.

The regional branch of PlayStation teamed up with Swedish tech retailer Webhallen to host the "PlayStation gingerbread city," a detailed (and slightly terrifying) creation by artist Caroline Eriksson. Eriksson specializes in gingerbread sculptures, and you can check out her Instagram to see other works of pop culture bread art including Groot, Venom, and The Predator.

PlayStation Sweden and @webhallen have teamed up with artist Caroline Eriksson to create an amazing PlayStation gingerbread city! It's on display at Webhallen Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm and features some familiar faces... @Guerrilla @SonySantaMonica @insomniacgames pic.twitter.com/4UrZXoPVrYDecember 2, 2021 See more

The sculpture depicts the trio (quartet if you count Ratchet and Clank separately) standing amidst a city of gingerbread structures. It's an interesting choice which gives them a kaiju-like, "giant monster on the rampage" effect. Since they're all good guys - or at least not bad guys at this point in their lives, looking at you Kratos - we presumably haven't caught them in the middle of stomping around and vaporizing the tiny locals with their atomic ginger-breath.

You can see the display in person at the Webhallen Medborgarplatsen in Stockholm, where it will presumably remain until the customers waiting in line for a PS5 restock update get hungry and decide to eat it.