Phoebe Waller-Bridge no longer starring opposite Donald Glover in Mr. and Mrs. Smith series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will no longer star opposite Donald Glover in Amazon's Mr. and Mrs. Smith series, according to The Hollywood Reporter , and her role is set to be re-cast.

The Hollywood Reporter cites creative differences as the reason for Waller-Bridge's departure from the project – Glover is still on board as co-creator, executive producer, and male lead. The show is still on track for a 2022 debut on Amazon Prime Video, with writing currently underway. Francesca Sloane, who's also worked on shows like Atlanta and Fargo, is still on board as showrunner, co-creator, and executive producer.

The series will be based on the 2005 movie of the same name, which starred Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt as the titular duo. The movie follows a couple having marital troubles who discover that they're employees of rival assassin agencies and have been assigned to kill each other.

As for Waller-Bridge and Glover, they previously worked together on Solo: A Star Wars Story – Glover played Lando Calrissian in the Han Solo origin story, while Waller-Bridge voiced L3-37, Lando's droid companion and navigator.

Waller-Bridge, who's best known for creating and starring in the award-winning comedy drama series Fleabag, is currently working on Indiana Jones 5. She'll play the female lead opposite Harrison Ford. Glover is currently working on the next installment of his comedy drama Atlanta, with season 4 currently in production.