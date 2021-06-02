Paul Bettany's Marvel contract has expired, and he doesn't know if he'll return as Vision

Paul Bettany has discussed whether he will be back as Vision in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following WandaVision.

"I don't have a contract. I don't know that. I don't know that at all," Bettany told The Playlist, when asked about the chance of a possible MCU return in the future. "And all that I do know is, as far as this sort of traunch of press goes, it's for an Emmy push, which is for a limited series. So it doesn't look like that happening again. I mean, I guess it would be difficult to introduce White Vision and not deal with him in some way, but we have not discussed that."

The normal version of Vision didn't survive the events of WandaVision – following his original death in Avengers: Infinity War – but his counterpart, known as White Vision, vanished, with his fate unknown. Before White Vision left, however, he absorbed all the memories of the usual Vision, meaning the door is definitely open for the alternate android to return.

Bettany also revealed that he and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige had previously discussed White Vision: "So I have many friends around this age, for whom White Vision was like a big deal for them in the '70s. So Kevin and I had been talking about that for years. But I can't remember the moment. I suspected something when we talked about draining my character of color in Avengers: Infinity War."

While we don't know when we'll next be seeing Bettany's android, Wanda will appear in Doctor Strange 2, officially titled Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. Elizabeth Olsen has previously said there is a "natural progression" between the Disney Plus series and the sequel movie, so we can probably expect to see a deeper exploration of Wanda's powers as the Scarlet Witch – especially after WandaVision ended with her obtaining ancient spellbook the Darkhold.

Doctor Strange 2 arrives March 25, 2022. The next MCU offering is Loki, which debuts on Disney Plus this June 9. It will be followed a month later by the long-awaited Black Widow, which is getting a hybrid theatrical and Disney Plus Premier Access release on July 9.

In the meantime, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU – and find out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4.