Oscar 2019 nominations: Black Panther and Netflix's Roma noms prove the Oscars can change

We talked about it, we prayed for it, we even dared to dream it might happen... but I don't think any of us really believed Black Panther would be nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars 2019 until the full list of nominees was revealed today (January 22).
It's true though! This year's Oscar nominations are in and Black Panther is going up against BlacKkKlansman, Vice, The Favourite, A Star is Born, Green Book, Roma, and Golden Globe 2019 winner Bohemian Rhapsody for Best Picture.
The first superhero movie to ever be nominated for Best Picture, this is a huge step forward for the Academy Awards, who some have suggested don't recognize popular blockbusters enough. It isn't the only MCU flick up for an Oscar this year though, with Avengers: Infinity War nominated in the Visual Effects category.
It's not the only thing worth noting about this year's Best Picture nominees though, as Netflix's Roma also bagged a Best Picture nom, proving that it was worth the streaming service giving the film a cinematic release to qualify for the Oscars 2019. In fact, Alfonso Cuarón’s Roma has a total of 10 Oscar 2019 nominations, a sure sign that the Academy isn't overlooking Netflix Originals anymore.
Other big Oscar nominees include the The Favourite, which, as well as it's Best Picture and Directing nominations, also has most of the cast up for awards with Olivia Colman nominated for Actress in a Leading Role and both Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz nominated for Actress in a Supporting Role.
It's also a strong year for animated movies with Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Incredibles 2, Isle of Dogs, and Ralph Breaks the Internet all nominated for Animated Feature Film.
But who will win? Let us know your Oscar winner predictions in the comments section below, check out how to stream the Oscars here, and read on for the full list of Oscar 2019 nominations.
Best Picture
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Actress in a Leading Role
Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
Glenn Close, The Wife
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Lady Gaga, A Star is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Actor in a Leading Role
Christian Bale, Vice
Bradley Cooper, A Star is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Directing
BlacKkKlansman - Spike Lee
Cold War - Paweł Pawlikowski
The Favourite - Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma - Alfonso Cuarón
Vice - Adam McKay
Actor in a Supporting Role
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Adam Driver - BlacKkKlansman
Sam Elliott - A Star is Born
Richard E. Grant - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Actress in a Supporting Role
Amy Adams - Vice
Marina de Tavira - Roma
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Adapted Screenplay
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Written by Joel Coen and Ethan Coen
BlacKkKlansman - Written by Charlie Wachtel and David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee
Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Screenplay by Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty
If Beale Street Could Talk - Written for the screen by Barry Jenkins
A Star is Born - Screenplay by Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters
Original Screenplay
The Favourite - Written by Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara
First Reformed - Written by Paul Schrader
Green Book - Written by Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly
Roma - Written by Alfonso Cuarón
Vice - Written by Adam McKay
Cinematography
Cold War - Lukasz Zal
The Favourite - Robbie Ryan
Never Look Away - Caleb Deschanel
Roma - Alfonso Cuarón
A Star is Born - Matthew Libatique
Production Design
Black Panther - Production Design: Hannah Beachler; Set Decoration: Jay Hart
The Favourite - Production Design: Fiona Crombie; Set Decoration: Alice Felton
First Man - Production Design: Nathan Crowley; Set Decoration: Kathy Lucas
Mary Poppins Returns - Production Design: John Myhre; Set Decoration: Gordon Sim
Roma - Production Design: Eugenio Caballero; Set Decoration: Bárbara Enríquez
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs - Mary Zophres
Black Panther - Ruth Carter
The Favourite - Sandy Powell
Mary Poppins Returns - Sandy Powell
Mary Queen of Scots - Alexandra Byrne
Film Editing
BlacKkKlansman - Barry Alexander Brown
Bohemian Rhapsody - John Ottman
The Favourite - Yorgos Mavropsaridis
Green Book - Patrick J. Don Vito
Vice - Hank Corwin
Foreign Language Film
Capernaum (Lebanon)
Cold War (Poland)
Never Look Away (Germany)
Roma (Mexico)
Shoplifters (Japan)
Documentary Feature
Free Solo
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Minding the Gap
Of Fathers and Sons
RBG
Documentary Short Subject
Black Sheep
End Game
Lifeboat
A Night at the Garden
Period. End of Sentence
Animated Feature Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Animated Short Film
Animal Behavior
Bao
Late Afternoon
One Small Step
Weekends
Live Action Short Film
Detainment
Fauve
Marguerite
Mother
Skin
Original Score
Black Panther
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
Original Song
All the Stars - Black Panther
I’ll Fight - RBG
The Place Where Lost Things Go - Mary Poppins Returns
Shallow - A Star is Born
When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings - The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
First Man
Makeup and Hairstyling
Border
Mary Queen of Scots
Vice
Sound Editing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
Sound Mixing
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Roma
A Star is Born
