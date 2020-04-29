Order 66 is happening on Star Wars: The Clone Wars this week and I'm not ready

We're nearing the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the teaser for this week's episode is making my heart hurt.

There's no mention of Order 66 in this clip, but the video's description makes it clear that the betrayal of the Jedi by the clones will happen in the episode, which is called "Shattered": "After successfully capturing Maul on Mandalore, Ahsoka plans to deliver him to the Jedi Council on Coruscant. When Order 66 is declared in the midst of her journey, her world is turned upside down."

We're once again nearing a Clone Wars moment that reminds us of how devastating the core thesis of this series is: we have the clairvoyance to know where all of these characters are headed, but that doesn't make the end point any less devastating. When Order 66 was shown in the prequels, the clones had been portrayed as little more than fodder, so the scenes which should have invoked sadness fell a bit flat. I firmly believe Order 66 will feel like a gut punch when shown through the Clone Wars lens, and that fills me with dread.

The above clip hammers home the strength of the bond between Ahsoka and Commander Rex - a rare connection when it comes to the clone troopers and the Jedi. While Anakin and Obi-Wan clearly have an amicable working relationship with their clone troopers, Ahsoka sees the problematic nature of their creation, yet still values Rex as a friend. Her clarity regarding the Jedi, the Clone Wars, and the tools of war created for it and their intrinsic humanity are what sets her apart from any other character in this series.

Some light spoilers here, if you're unaware of Star Wars: Rebels. Because of the Rebels series, which takes place after Revenge of the Sith, we know that Ahsoka survives Order 66 and reunites with Rex. Based on the above clip and its description, it's likely that the order will be given almost immediately after Ahsoka and Rex share that beautiful moment. How she gets away is still up in the air, but at some point, Rex cuts out the control chip implanted in his head - we see the scar on his skull in Rebels. Okay, the light spoilers are over.