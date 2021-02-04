Official Lego Sonic the Hedgehog set is coming, complete with giant Eggman robot

An official Lego Sonic the Hedgehog set is coming, thanks to a submission from a Sonic and Lego superfan.

The set is inspired by Sonic Mania's take on Green Hill Zone, and it features a number of familiar characters from the game: Dr. Eggman's Death Egg Robot and a handful of his automated goons, some animal friends to liberate, and Sonic himself complete with Chaos Emerald. The Lego Set also includes two pieces of terrain: a ramp leading up to a rickety rope bridge, and a shuttle loop complete with a bonus One-Up item box waiting on the top.

The Sonic Lego set originated as a submission from UK fan Viv Grannell to Lego Ideas, a crowdsourced service where users can submit and vote on designs for the Lego Group to consider for official production. She says she spent about a year pushing for her set to get the 10,000 required votes on the platform, and once Lego gave it the go ahead, it "was the most exciting secret I have ever had to keep."

Now that it's been officially accepted, the Sonic Mania Green Hill Zone Lego Ideas design will head into the product development phase. Once both Lego and Sega sign off on the final product, it will be sold worldwide - there's no timeline on that yet, but it would be pretty rad if it arrived in time for Sonic's 30th anniversary in June.

This also means that one day you will be able to decorate your official Lego Super Mario sets with official Sonic characters, which definitely would have blown all of our little kid minds back in the day.