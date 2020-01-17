Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show cancellation rumors are swirling, but don't panic just yet

Rumors and a few limited reports are swirling about Lucasfilm/Disney canceling the Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show, but there's more than enough reason to stay calm for the moment.

FandomWire was the first to report that Disney had canceled the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, citing exclusive sources. However, the story can't be found on the site's homepage and isn't being shared on the FandomWire Twitter account, which is unusual for an exclusive story, especially one of this magnitude. We Got This Covered picked up the story, citing FandomWire as their source. At the time of this story, the reports haven't been confirmed or shared by any other major outlet.

Further digging revealed a satirical report from Discussing Film's parody Twitter account, DicsussingFilm . Could that be the source of the confusion?

Despite relatively thin reporting on the cancelation, Twitter was alight Friday afternoon with concern that Disney had canceled the highly-anticipated Star Wars TV series, which would see Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi. That's when Cinelinx editor-in-chief Jordan Maison took the chance to chime in with this tweet:

RE: The Kenobi thing... I've had two highly reliable peeps tell me two very different things. Based on stuff I've seen very recently, I'm leaning towards: probably nothing to worry about. Sorry I can't be more helpful. pic.twitter.com/OyDElKZgEwJanuary 17, 2020

So, it's entirely possible that we'll have some awful news to share soon on the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series, but it seems just as likely at this time that there's nothing to fear. One thing's for sure, we'll keep this page updated as we learn more.

GamesRadar+ has reached out to Lucasfilm for comment.

Here's hoping for good news on the Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show, as it's one of the most exciting new TV shows on the horizon.