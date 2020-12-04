Non-Stop Spider-Man postponed again, Dale Eaglesham added as second artist

Marvel Comics' upcoming series Non-Stop Spider-Man has hit another snag: the first issue has been pushed back for a second time and is now rescheduled to go on sale March 3, 2021. In addition, a second artist, Dale Eaglesham, has been added alongside series artist Chris Bachalo.

Originally announced in February for a June 2020 debut, the Joe Kelly-written Spider-Man comic was shelved due to the outbreak of COVID-19 but later re-scheduled to debut January 27, 2021. Marvel hasn't given a reason for this second delay or the decision to add a second artist.

With the rescheduling of Non-Stop Spider-Man #1 to March 3, the second issue has been pushed back, accordingly, to April 7.

This would be Eaglesham's first Marvel work in a few years, as he's been at DC on Shazam! with frequent collaborator Geoff Johns. He's no stranger to Spider-Man however, having drawn portions of Amazing Spider-Man #591 and the Amazing Spider-Man: Extra! limited series (which was also written by Kelly).

"Non-Stop Spider-Man is, for me, the best of what Marvel comics can be: relentless action, epic storytelling, mind-melting art, and relevant themes, all grounded by the heart and soul of one of my all-time favorite characters, Spider-Man," Kelly said back in February when the book was originally announced.

"Chris and I want to redline your adrenaline and shatter your hearts, giggling the whole time. Please sign your waivers and gather your safety gear of choice before issue one comes out. I truly can't wait for this. Buckle up, Tigers."

