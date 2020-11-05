No Time to Die star Lashana Lynch confirms that her character is the new 007

Lashana Lynch has confirmed that her character Nomi is the agent who inherits James Bond’s 007 title after his retirement in the much anticipated No Time to Die . Lynch verified that her character had inherited the role while talking about the responsibility that went with it in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar .

Although this information leaked last year, this is the first time it has been officially confirmed by the Captain Marvel actor. Some misunderstood and thought that this rumour meant Lynch was taking over from Craig as James Bond – there was, predictably, an accompanying social media storm, which Lynch spoke about with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I am one Black woman – if it were another Black woman cast in the role, it would have been the same conversation, she would have got the same attacks, the same abuse,” she said. “I just have to remind myself that the conversation is happening and that I’m a part of something that will be very, very revolutionary.”

The latest trailer for No Time to Die shows Nomi embarking on the movie’s central mission alongside Bond, so we can expect for her to have a lot of screen time in the movie. After a series of delays , hopefully we’ll get to see Bond and Nomi square off against Rami Malek’s villain Safin on April 2 2021, when No Time to Die finally hits the big screen.

