No Sly Cooper or Infamous games in development or planned, Sucker Punch confirms

Sucker Punch has confirmed it has "no plans" for new games in the Sly Cooper or Infamous series as it continues to focus on its current project, which may or may not be a sequel to Ghost of Tsushima.

In an update (opens in new tab) shared to Sucker Punch's official website, the studio reveals some bad news for fans of Infamous and Sly Cooper: Not only are there no plans for new games in those series, but there aren't any other studios working on them either. Sucker punch says it'll "never say never" when it comes to reviving those franchises, but for now it seems the studio is focused solely on one big project.

"We know many people still play these games even today, so we'll be performing maintenance on Infamous 2 UGC servers soon to move them to a new home that will keep them up and running a bit longer," Sucker Punch said. "We will eventually need to sunset these, but want to keep them running for as long as possible for players who are still active."

Sucker Punch communications manager Andrew Goldfarb added a bit more context about the update in a tweet, which mentions "some misleading rumors" about Infamous and Sly Cooper.

Here’s an honest update on where things currently stand with Sly and Infamous, which hopefully puts some misleading rumors to bed. We’re working on keeping Infamous 2 UGC servers up for as long as possible and releasing Second Son’s Cole’s Legacy DLC missions for all https://t.co/u4TTapZQX2July 1, 2022 See more

There have been some hints and rumors that Ghost of Tsushima 2 is in development, but a sequel has yet to be confirmed. However, today's update contains another not-so-subtle clue that one could be in the works, or at the very least is being planned.

The company starts off the written update by mentioning Rocket: Robot on Wheels, Sly Cooper, Infamous, and "most recently Ghost of Tsushima," and then goes on to confirm with specificity that two of those series aren't in active development. So unless the studio's next big reveal is a sequel to Rocket: Robots on Wheels (hey, you never know), Ghost of Tsushima 2 would seem the most likely bet based on the process of elimination.

