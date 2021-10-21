No More Heroes director says he was also approached to make a Deadpool game

A Deadpool game from the director of the No More Heroes series was once in the cards, and he'd love to take another shot at it.

Grasshopper Manufacture boss Goichi Suichi, AKA Suda51, discussed his past and present in game development in a new interview with VGC . In the course of the interview, he explained how he nearly ended up making a game adaptation of the irreverent mercenary's strange adventures.

"Over a decade ago, I was actually approached by Activision at one point to make a Deadpool game," Suda said, explaining that it came up some time after the first No More Heroes was released. "Obviously, that plan never came to fruition, and it fizzled out in the initial planning stages but I had some really cool ideas for it at the time."

No More Heroes originally hit Wii in 2007, and if Activision reached out to Suda for the project more than a decade ago, that means the talks would have started quite a while before the new surge in interest in Deadpool spurred by the 2016 film. Activision did end up releasing a Deadpool game in 2013 , though Suda wasn't involved with that project.

Suda has recently expressed a renewed interest in tackling a Deadpool game, though he joked in the interview that "the more I talk about the games I want to make, the more impossible it becomes to actually make them."

Hopefully this potential collaboration doesn't suffer the same fate, because Suda and Deadpool sounds like one superhero team-up we'd very much like to see.