Nioh 2 guide: Ki Pulse, Soul cores, Amrita, Yokai shift and more explained

A Nioh 2 guide will help you though this Soulslike sequel. It's not quite as tough as a FromSoftware adventure but things like Ki, Anima, Amrita as well as guardian spirits and more are tricky to master without help. Coming up we've got tips for all the main aspects of the game to ease you in to a satisfying test of skills.

Nioh 2 tips

These Nioh 2 tips are just what you need to get started quickly. We've got basic combat tips, what enemies to focus on or ignore, and a run down of some core systems to help you make good headway.

Nioh 2 healing elixir

Maximising your Nioh 2 healing elixir is vital for your survival. These health potions heal you, keep you alive and while you start with a set amount each time you prey, having and getting more can make a huge difference to exploring new areas. This covers everything you need to heal, boost your health and generally avoid dying.

Nioh 2 Guardian Spirit guide

This Nioh 2 Guardian Spirit guide will help decide which guardian spirit you should choose. These spectral companions help you out by boosting stats, and dictating what Yokai form you can transform into. There are three to choose from with different powers and buffs so read up on what it all means before you make a choice.

Nioh 2 best weapons

Understanding what the Nioh 2 best weapons can make a tough game easier. While you have to choose an initial weapon at the start you're free to use and try out everything in the game, each with different strengths, weaknesses and buffs. The important thing to consider, however, is that building a characters around a particular weapon - putting all your stats into amping it - so you want to try and stick to one choice.

Nioh 2 Ki Pulse, guard and dodge mechanics explained

The Nioh 2 Ki Pulse is a mechanic that's vital to success but quite casually explained. While you might get a far way through the game not really understanding it, bosses and more high level play will be a lot harder without it. This guide wil help you master the Ki Pulse, and the abilities associated with it.

Nioh 2 Anima: Soul cores, Yokai Skills and Burst Counters explained

Nioh 2 Soul cores for part of the Anima system that lets you unlock and use Yokai special moves. Successful attacks charge up your powers that can be pulled out when you need them most to unleash devastating moves to help you out. It's also vital for burst counters which can negate otherwise unblockable damage.

Nioh 2 Amrita guide: How to Yokai Shift and get more Amrita

Nioh 2 Amrita pins down the whole game. It's both your currency to level up and the juice that powers your ability to transform into a Yokai form to access a more powerful form. The more you have, the more powerful you can become so maximising it is key to making Nico 2 easier.