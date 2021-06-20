Nintendo Switch down to just AU$349 in limited-time Prime Day Australia lightning deal

Amazon Prime Day 2021 is now live in Australia, and as is normally the case, you can save big on new Nintendo Switch consoles. At the moment you can grab a Nintendo Switch for AU$349, which is a whopping AU$120.95 off the RRP. Sure, we've seen it at this price before, but it's around AU$50 cheaper than the most recent Switch deal we've seen.

Nintendo Switch console | AU$469.95 AU$349

The Nintendo Switch hit AU$400 during Amazon's Mid-Year Sale earlier this month, but we hope you waited: it's now a whole AU$50 cheaper than it was going for back then. The Grey version is also available cheaper, though not as cheap at AU$379. Amazon, never stop being confusing (actually, do please). View Deal

If you're keen to expand the storage at the same time, you could also pick up one of Samsung's Switch compatible microSD cards, which are starting from AU$7.90 at the moment. More storage is always better.

Samsung microSD cards | from AU$7.90 (up to 48% off)

Fancy an extra 64GB storage in your Nintendo Switch for a smidgeon under a tenner? Check out Samsung's microSD range, which is currently discounted as part of Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Oh, and there are tonnes of great deals on Switch games too, because you're gonna want games. Here's a selection:

Super Mario Maker 2 | AU$49 (usually AU$79.95)

Mario and Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 | AU$49 (usually AU$79.95)

Immortals Fenyx Rising | AU$33.95 (usually AU$89.95)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate | AU$42.95 (usually AU$89.95)

Kingdoms of Amalur Re-Reckoning | AU$37.45 (usually AU$59.95)

Looking for more brilliant prices on games and accessories? Look no further than our regularly updated list of the best gaming deals in Australia.