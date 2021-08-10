Nintendo announces Indie World showcase for August 11

Find out which indie titles will be making their way to the Nintendo Switch soon

Nintendo Indie World August 2021
A new Indie World Showcase will highlight Nintendo's upcoming indie titles on August 11, 2021.

Announced via a tweet earlier today, Nintendo has promised the showcase will feature “roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games heading to the Nintendo Switch.” The showcase will take place on the Nintendo official YouTube channel at 9AM PT / 12PM ET / 5PM BST. 

The last Indie World Direct was held in April and featured a host of upcoming indie games, such as OlliOlli World, Last Stop, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge, and loads more. The biggest announcement of the presentation though was the reveal of sci-fi-thriller sequel Oxenfree 2 - which was also recently announced to be releasing on PS4 and PS5 as well. 

It’s important to remember that this showcase is intended to only show off what Nintendo’s indie partners are working on. That means fans shouldn't expect to see any major Nintendo reveals or updates on games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, or Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

We’re just over half way through the year, but Nintendo has already delivered plenty of exciting news. First of all, fans of the Nintendo Switch have the new and updated Nintendo Switch OLED model to look forward to soon, as well as several upcoming high profile releases such as WarioWare: Get it Together, Metroid: Dread, Pokemon Legends: Arceus

For more upcoming Nintendo releases to look forward to, take a look at our list of upcoming Switch games

