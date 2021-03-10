Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge reveal trailer is 100% nostalgia

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is a spiritual successor to Turtles in Time that will grab you by the nostalgia and fling you right through the screen.

The newly-announced brawler arrives with a new trailer that starts with one minute of cartoon throwback and ends with 20 seconds of brawling gameplay. Normally I'd be inclined to skip straight to the gameplay, but the opening really does set the tone (including a new cover of the original Turtles' cartoon theme with vocals from Faith No More's Mike Patton) - and it even lets April O'Neil kick a little bit of Foot Clan ass instead of being immediately captured.

Shredder's Revenge is unabashedly inspired by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time, the 1991 arcade beat-em-up that also made its way to Super NES the following year. The turtles' attacks feature a similar mix of weapon-based strikes and hefty throws, including their trademark screen-smashing lob. It looks like you'll be able to play the whole game in four-player co-op, with each player controlling one of the four turtle brothers.

The trailer includes a brief preview of boss fights against both Bebop and Rocksteady, and the accompanying press release teases that Shredder's Revenge will take players on a "breathless tour of iconic TMNT locations" from the sewers of New York City to Dimension X. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is headed to PC and consoles, though publisher Dotemu and developer Tribute Games aren't ready to offer up a release date yet.