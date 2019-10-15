Next Pokemon Sword and Shield stream set for tomorrow morning

Prepare for a new batch of Pokemon Sword and Shield details, because the next info livestream is scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, October 16. Things will kick off at 6am PDT / 9am EDT / 2pm BST / 3pm CET.

It's unclear how long the stream will run or what it will feature. Our only clue is a short GIF from the official Pokemon Twitter account showing a competitor - presumably you, the player - walking into a battle arena. Perhaps we'll learn more about the Galarian tournament or competitive multiplayer? It's also possible we'll get to meet more of the gym leaders for the Galar region. We've already met the exclusive Ghost-type gym leader, so the Halloween reveal is out, but there's still room for more info on the Pokemon Sword and Shield ranked mode , which supports ladder-like ranks and rental teams.

🚨 Galar Research Update 🚨 Show of hands, Trainers: who’s ready for more information on #PokemonSwordShield?📅 October 16, 2019⏰ 6:00 AM PDT⚔️🛡️ pic.twitter.com/xVun4S8eN0October 15, 2019

Naturally, there's always the chance of seeing new Pokemon, but given the recent slate of Pokemon reveals I have a feeling tomorrow's stream will be more story- or feature-focused. The internet is still ogling Pokemon Sword's knightly Sirfetch'd , and Pokemon Shield's adorable Galarian Ponyta was only just revealed through a 24-hour safari livestream, so it would make sense for Nintendo and the Pokemon Company to chase those with some neutral, battle-minded news.