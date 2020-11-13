New Zack Snyder’s Justice League reveal coming for anniversary, teases cinematographer

The three year anniversary of the theatrical cut of Justice League is fast approaching, and it looks like we might get another glimpse at the Snyder Cut of the movie to mark the occasion. So far, director Zack Snyder’s reveals have included a short clip of Superman sporting a black suit, a full length trailer, and a quick look at the design for Martian Manhunter.

Now, Zack Snyder’s Justice League cinematographer Fabian Wagner has hinted at another reveal coming on November 17 2020.

On Instagram, and reported by Screen Rant, the cinematographer posted a picture of Snyder holding a giant prop bomb, with the caption: “Superexcited to see what bomb Zack is gonna drop on November 17 Thanks to all the fans for making it happen."

A post shared by Fabian Wagner (@fabianwagnerdop) A photo posted by on

The #UsUnited hashtag is what fans are using on Twitter to celebrate the anniversary of Justice League – and the fact that the Snyder Cut is due for release sometime in 2021 – in reference to a line from the trailer, which sees Ben Affleck's Batman declare the big bad has "never fought us. Not us united."

Recently, additional photography on the Snyder Cut has been taking place, which has brought back Jared Leto as the Joker, Joe Manganiello as Deathstroke and Amber Heard as Mera. Snyder has also alluded to a potential sequel to his cut of Justice League, teasing that he has a plan for what would happen next – though nothing is confirmed on the Justice League 2 front.

We don’t know yet what kind of Snyder Cut tease we can expect on November 17, but Wagner is definitely hinting at something exciting.

Until Zack Snyder’s Justice League lands as a HBO Max miniseries in 2021, check out our guide to watching DC movies in order for the ultimate movie marathon.