New Transformers movie on the way from Creed 2 director

Creed 2 director Steven Caple Jr. is set to direct a new Transformers movie.

Paramount Pictures decided to revamp the franchise at the start of the year, with two scripts simultaneously in development from screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Joby Harold – Harold’s script has now been chosen for the next instalment. The screenwriter also penned Zack Snyder’s upcoming zombie heist movie Army of the Dead and he’s on board for Disney Plus’ Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off TV show too.

The Transformers franchise has made more than $4 billion worldwide since 2007, making it one of the studio’s biggest earners.

After Transformers: The Last Knight was released in 2007, director Michael Bay parted ways with the franchise to focus on his own original material, like pandemic thriller Songbird and an upcoming action movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

The last movie released in the series was 2018’s Bumblebee , a coming of age story made on a smaller budget than Bay’s offerings – this may be a sign of what’s to come in the future of the franchise.

Caple Jr. is best known for directing the Creed sequel, starring Black Panther actor Michael B. Jordan, Rocky alum Sylvester Stallone and Thor’s Tessa Thompson. He’s also written an upcoming HBO limited series about the murder of Emmett Till, an event that set the civil rights movement in motion, produced by Will Smith and Jay-Z.