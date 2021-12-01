New The Matrix 4 trailer is a mind-twisting teaser that gives a few more clues about what's going on

The Matrix 4 has a new, mind-boggling teaser.

In the new footage, we hear Trinity explaining "a déjà vu is usually a glitch in the Matrix, it happens when they change something" from the original movie – over and over and over again. Moments from the previous three films all mix together, along with clips from the upcoming fourth movie. There's also a particularly sinister look at Jonathan Groff's character, suggesting he's going to be this movie's big bad. Could he be a new version of Agent Smith?

It also seems the new Matrix simulation is a reboot using old code, judging by the voiceover toward the end of the clip, which could explain how Neo and Trinity are alive and well again after they both died in The Matrix Revolutions. That might explain the heavy focus on déjà vu, too, as well as Neo's dreams mentioned in the first trailer.

ticket Pre-sales for the latest instalment of The Matrix franchise start on MON, DEC 6, ahead of The Matrix 4's DEC 22 domestic debut, in theatres & on HBO Max.

The Matrix 4, titled The Matrix Resurrections, has an official synopsis that also fills in a few gaps: "In a world of two realities – everyday life and what lies behind it – Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the white rabbit once more. Choice, while an illusion, is still the only way in or out of the Matrix, which is stronger, more secure, and more dangerous than ever before." It seems the apparently rebooted simulation will be a formidable foe in the new movie.

Keanu Reeves returns as Neo, while Carrie-Anne Moss is back as Trinity. While Laurence Fishburne isn't returning for the fourquel, a version of Morpheus will be in the film, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Also returning are Jada Pinkett Smith as Niobe, Daniel Bernhardt as Agent Johnson, and Lambert Wilson as The Merovingian. Newcomers include Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, and Jessica Henwick. Lana Wachowski returns to direct, and also co-wrote and co-produces, but without her sister Lilly.

The Matrix Resurrections arrives this December 22 to US theaters and HBO Max. In the meantime, check out our ultimate Matrix recap to get up to speed on the entire franchise.