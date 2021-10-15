New The Last of Us series set video shows Joel and Ellie walking a ruined street together

A new The Last of Us series set video shows Joel and Ellie walking an abandoned street together.

Cameras are rolling on the TV show, which means plenty of photos and videos are starting to hit the web. Just recently the best look yet at Pedro Pascal's Joel surfaced, and that's along with the official first look at Pascal and Bella Ramsey as the travelling duo.

In the new video, Joel, Ellie, and Tess (Anna Torv) can be seen striding down a leaf-strewn road. A destroyed car can be glimpsed at the end of the clip, too.

That's far from the only new look at the set, too – check out some of the new videos and photos below.

If you're thinking the pictures and videos look eerily similar to the games, you're not the only one. "There are quite a few fans of the game in the crew and they've said lots of things are very, very similar to the game, lots of the sets feel like they are walking into the video game, so that's good I guess,” Ellie actress Ramsey told the BBC. "Apart from that I have to keep a lot of it pretty quiet." The actor also said "it is a complete privilege and an honor" to be starring in the series.

Meanwhile, another of Pascal's shows has just gone into production for a new installment – The Mandalorian season 3 has finally started filming, as confirmed by Greef Karga actor Carl Weathers. It doesn't look like Pascal will need to be in two places at once, though, as Moff Gideon actor Giancarlo Esposito has said the series never needs to wait for Pascal to be available, presumably because Din Djarin is often concealed behind his Beskar helmet.

The Last of Us doesn't yet have a release date, but in the meantime, check out our roundup of the best video game movies of all time.