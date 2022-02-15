New Suicide Squad deleted scene surfaces with Jared Leto's Joker and Margot Robbie's Harley

A new Suicide Squad deleted scene, featuring Jared Leto's Joker and Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn, has surfaced online.

The footage appears to be an alternate version of the moment where Joker rescues Harley from a rooftop, which is seen in the finished film. In the final cut, the Clown Prince of Crime tells Harley he'd do anything for her, which is a marked difference to the freshly released take on the moment.

In the new clip, Joker still arrives in the helicopter, but he isn't happy about it – in fact, he seems angry at having to save Harley at all. "We're gonna talk," he warns Harley, who looks unhappy. Check it out below, courtesy of The Film Exiles on Twitter.

This arrived in our inbox late last week 😱 #ReleaseTheAyerCut! pic.twitter.com/UcyeEJK81zFebruary 14, 2022 See more

The clip potentially comes from the so-called "Ayer Cut" of Suicide Squad, which is director David Ayer's version of the movie.

The director has been open that Joker and Harley scenes ended up on the cutting room floor. "My first act was a normally constructed film," he wrote on Twitter. "I took my inspiration from Nolan. There were real scenes with incredible acting between Jared and Margot. Joker was terrifying. Harley was complex." Pictures and script pages from the Ayer Cut have hit the internet before, featuring the Joker and more.

While fans have been campaigning for a Zack Snyder's Justice League-style release of the Ayer Cut, Warner Bros. boss Ann Sarnoff has poured water over hopes the alternate version of Suicide Squad will ever see the light of day.

James Gunn released his own take on Task Force X in 2021 with The Suicide Squad, which spawned a spin-off series focusing on John Cena's Peacemaker.

The next DC movie to hit the big screen is The Batman, which lands this March 4. In the meantime, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed on the DCEU.