New Steven Spielberg movie from HBO will star Andrew Scott and Ruth Wilson

Ruth Wilson and Andrew Scott are set to star in an HBO movie executively produced by legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg.

Wilson – known for her roles in shows like The Affair and Luther – and Fleabag ’s Hot Priest will star in an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning play Oslo, written by J.T. Rogers. Spielberg is on board as an executive producer with playwright Rogers adapting the story, while Tony winner Bartlett Sher will direct the TV movie. Sher also directed the premiere of the original play on Broadway, so he knows what he’s doing.

The story follows a small group of Israelis and Palestinians, along with one Norwegian couple, who led the Oslo Peace Accords in 1993 – an event that marked the beginning of a process to establish a peace treaty between Israel and Palestine. It’s not all diplomacy and politics, though – the movie will also explore the unlikely friendships that sprung up between those involved.

Wilson will play Mona Juul, a Norwegian foreign minister, while Scott is her husband, a sociologist called Terje Rød-Larsen. The supporting cast includes Jeff Wilbusch from Netflix’s Unorthodox. This is the second time Wilson and Scott have worked together with HBO recently – the duo also star in His Dark Materials , playing Mrs Coulter and Colonel John Parry in the fantasy series.