New Stardew Valley update adds support for modders

Stardew Valley on PC has received a new update that adds modding support, quality of life changes, and a few bug fixes for good measure.

In the patch notes, shared to Steam , the game’s developer 'ConcernedApe', aka Eric Barone, shares what changes have been made to Stardew Valley in the 1.5.5 update and explains that: "It's a small update, which doesn't add new content, but has some important technical changes for modders, some quality of life changes, and some bug fixes."

These technical changes for modders include 'architectural changes' such as migrating the game from XNA 4 to MonoGame, in an effort to futureproof the game by allowing mods to access more than 4GB of RAM - according to Barone in the patch notes. The update also made various internal changes for mod authors, which we’re going to assume is a good thing if you’re an avid Stardew Valley modder.

The 1.5.5 update also added a number of quality of life changes to Stardew Valley including allowing players to now purchase/craft stacks of 25 items at a time, giving players the ability to nudge pets out of the way while building/moving a building, buy back items accidentally sold in the same shopping session, and more. The full patch notes for the Stardew Valley 1.5.5 update can be found at the bottom of this story.

Another interesting tidbit discovered in the update’s patch notes is a message from Barone which reads: "A 1.5.6 update is also currently underway. [...] there may be some new content in 1.5.6, too, but it's not going to be anything huge like 1.5." The Stardew Valley developer must be very busy if they’re already working on another patch, as well as their new game Haunted Chocolatier . Not only this but it is reported that ConcernedApe is also working on another "new project" besides Haunted Chocolatier.

In other news, Stardew Valley is coming to Xbox Game Pass today .

Architectural changes:

Migrated the game from XNA (targeting .NET Framework 4.5.2) to MonoGame (targeting .NET 5). This futureproofs the game and allows mods to access more than 4 gigs of RAM.

Made various internal changes for mod authors.

Quality of life changes:

Holding the CTRL key in addition to shift now lets you purchase/craft stacks of 25 items at a time.

When starting a new save, many settings now default to what they were the last time you played the game. Some settings like zoom level, gamepad mode, and multiplayer server privacy aren't copied over.

You can now build or move farm buildings onto artifact spots. This destroys the artifact spots.

You can now nudge pets out of the way while building/moving a building by clicking on them.

You can now buy back items accidentally sold in the same shopping session.

The in-game time is now shown on the upper-right hand corner of the screen when playing Journey of the Prairie King in multiplayer.

Grass placed using Grass Starter during Winter no longer disappears when the game is reloaded (but it still won't grow or spread).

Localization fixes:

Fixed Shane's 6-heart event soft-locking in the Hungarian translation.

Fixed incorrect backslash characters in various events in the Hungarian localization.

Fixed typos in the French localization.

Fixed a typo in Livin' Off The Land that incorrectly states that Super Cucumber can be caught in Winter.

Cosmetic fixes:

Added commas to the price display on the various building construction menus.

Adjusted collisions in the Calico Desert to avoid a minor sorting issue on the top-left edge of the raised cliffside.

Fixed issue where Sebastian's sprite would shift into an invalid position at 1:00 PM when he's working on his bike on the farm.

General fixes: