New Star Wars update offers new Book of Boba Fett details and Mandalorian season 3 ETA

A new report has given major updates on The Book of Boba Fett, The Mandalorian season 3, and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

According to Collider's sources, The Book of Boba Fett will be more like "The Mandalorian season 2.5," with characters from The Mandalorian appearing in the show. The Book of Boba Fett recently wrapped filming, as star Ming-Na Wen confirmed on Twitter.

Back in December 2020, Jon Favreau said The Mandalorian season 3 would go into production after The Book of Boba Fett. However, the report claims that the stages used for The Mandalorian are currently being used by Obi-Wan Kenobi, which will reportedly be in production for "many months."

The report then claims that filming is planned to begin on the third Mandalorian installment in late 2021 or early 2022, which means it probably won't arrive on Disney Plus until late next year. This isn't that surprising, as star Pedro Pascal also has a lead role in HBO's The Last of Us TV show, which takes priority over The Mandalorian. The Last of Us isn't set to finish production until June 2022, though it isn't always Pascal under the Beskar armor, so much of his performance can be completed remotely via voice work.

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison as the title character, with Wen reprising her role of Fennec Shand. The series got a surprise reveal as a post-credits scene in The Mandalorian season 2 finale.

Obi-Wan Kenobi, meanwhile, sees Ewan McGregor back as the titular Jedi. Hayden Christensen also returns as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, while Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse are back as Owen and Beru Lars. New additions to the cast include Indira Varma and Kumail Nanjiani in mystery roles.

As for The Mandalorian season 3, one of the biggest questions surrounding the series is whether Baby Yoda will return after he was whisked away for Jedi training by Luke Skywalker at the end of season 2. There's also the problem of the Darksaber: Din Djarin is now its rightful owner, which could cause trouble with Bo-Katan. Of course, both of these plot points could be touched on in The Book of Boba Fett – but we'll have to wait and see.

The Book of Boba Fett arrives this December.