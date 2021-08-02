New Spider-Man 3 set photo seemingly shows Doctor Strange meeting Peter Parker

New photos from the set of Spider-Man 3 look like they show a meeting between Doctor Strange and Peter Parker.

The set is a tree-lined street, with Doctor Strange (or someone in his red and blue high-collared costume, at least) standing on the steps of a house that looks a lot like the Doc's New York City brownstone. It's pretty much impossible to identify who the other figure in the shot is – their back is to the camera and they're covered up in a nondescript hoodie and jeans. However, judging by their stature, we think it's pretty safe to guess it's Spidey himself, Peter Parker.

New set photo shows Tom Holland meeting Doctor strange#SpidermanNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/5288zoFlwiAugust 1, 2021 See more

Spider-Man: No Way Home will see Tom Holland reprise the role of Spidey. Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, and Jacob Batalon will also return as MJ, Aunt May, and Ned. There are some new faces in this movie too – but not that new. Alfred Molina will play Doctor Octopus, a role he originally played in 2004's Spider-Man 2, in which Toby Maguire played Peter Parker. Plus, Jamie Foxx is back as Electro , a part he played in 2014's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 , which saw Andrew Garfield take the lead.

The rest of the plot is being kept tightly under wraps, but we do know that Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange will be taking on the role of mentor for Peter, replacing Iron-Man. Other set photos have revealed that the movie will be set over the holiday period , showing Peter and MJ in the snow. And, of course, there are all those multiverse rumors, which actors like Garfield have vehemently denied . With Doctor Strange's next movie holding the title 'Multiverse of Madness', however, we think maybe the Garfield doth protest too much.

In the meantime, the multiverse is being explored a little more via Marvel's Disney Plus shows – Loki season 1 introduced us to "nexus events" and the upcoming animated series What If…? explores alternate timelines in the MCU and what may have happened if certain events in the franchise had gone down differently.