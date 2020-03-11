The Amazing Spider-Man 2 co-writer Roberto Orci in talks to pen new Untitled Sony Marvel Movie

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 co-writer Roberto Orci has entered talks to write an as-yet untitled Marvel movie for Sony’s new cinematic universe, The Wrap reports.
Following the humongous success of both Spider-Man: Into the Spider-verse and Venom, Sony has a newfound confidence and are slowly building a Marvel slate to compete with Disney’s own Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sony previously dated an Untitled Marvel Movie for October 2021, and this might very well fill that slot.
Further details about Orci’s mystery project – such as the central character(s) – are yet to be revealed, but The Amazing Spider-Man 2 disappointed both at the box-office and with critics. The Andrew Garfield-starring flick set up a dramatic trilogy, but a third movie never came to fruition. Instead, Spider-Man was recast and entered the MCU in Captain America: Civil War. With Sony looking to Orci once more, here’s hoping he has some pretty exciting ideas – perhaps we’ll finally see the Sinister Six movie he set up in Amazing Spider-Man 2?
Other options include a Kraven the Hunter movie – which was previously put in limbo – and two separate female-led outings: one for Black Cat and the other for Silver Sable. The pair were meant to star in a movie together, Silver & Black, but that was cancelled in favour of two solo movies. It was previously reported that a Madame Web movie was in the works – though Morbius writers Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless are already set to write that movie.
Sony currently has Morbius – starring Jared Leto – and the Andy Serkis-directed Venom 2 on the way, with Tom Hardy reprising his role as Eddie Brock and Woody Harrelson joining the fray as Carnage. The stage looks set for a forthcoming Marvel Sony Cinematic Universe (though MSCU doesn’t quite have the same ring to it).
We'll be sure to keep you updated on Sony's fast-growing web of Marvel movies.