New Red Dead Online update brings weapon discounts and XP bonuses

From now until August 19, Red Dead Online is offering increased mission payouts and a handful of weapon discounts, with some extra deals available for Twitch Prime members. This new content will be available ahead of the much anticipated release of specialist roles , due out later this summer.

First up, you'll be able to snag 30% more RDO cash and XP for completing any mission for Jessica LeClerk and Horley in the A Land of Opportunities storyline. "Whichever path you walk, the rewards are bountiful," the release reminds players. And there are quite a few paths to walk. There are a handful of Choice missions available, as well as some that you can only partake in if your Honor is on the lower end. But wherever your moral compass points, you can enjoy the benefits of extra cash and XP.

There's also a bunch of items back in stock in the Wheeler, Rawson and Co. Catalogue, including the return of four limited edition offerings that'll only be around for a short time. Perhaps you're in the market for a new Drifter-style hat, or a fancy Charro jacket with brass buttons. For the lady characters, you can snag a cool leather coat in a variety of colors. The update is also adjusting the required rank levels for items. All Rank 31 items are temporarily available to those at Rank 30, while all Rank 11-29 items have been temporarily lowered to Rank 10. Snag the swag!

As far as discounts go, you can get your hands on some reduced price weapons, including 25% off a Double Action Revolver or Springfield Rifle and half-off Hatchets and Cleavers. Ability Card Upgrades are also 25% off.

If you're a Twitch Prime member and you've linked your account to a Rockstar Games Social Club Profile before August 2, you'll enjoy even more limited time offers, like a high-powered rifle, exclusive outfits, and a "How Dare You Emote." All of the aforementioned items are free and do not require a specific Rank to obtain them! You'll also get an extra 10% off all of the already discounted items.