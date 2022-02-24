New Pokemon Presents is dropping on Sunday for a weekend surprise

A brand new Pokemon Presents is scheduled to air this coming Sunday on February 27.

The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account announced the forthcoming Pokemon Presents showcase. According to the new tweet seen just below, the presentation will be debuting at approximately 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET/2 p.m. GMT, and will last for roughly 14 minutes.

2月27日（日）23時から、「Pokémon Presents」がポケモン公式YouTubeチャンネルでプレミア公開で放送決定！約14分の映像で、最新情報をお届けするよ。https://t.co/6wivV7wmhF #ポケモンプレゼンツ #PokemonDay pic.twitter.com/ZzbkNZ5ndHFebruary 24, 2022 See more

Right now, it's not entirely clear what we can potentially expect from the new Pokemon Presents later this week. The immediate obvious topic of speculation is Pokemon Legends Arceus, the brand new action-based RPG which launched late last month in January. There's been a lot of debate about DLC for Pokemon Legends Arceus - could this showcase be the time to announce it?

All throughout this week, The Pokemon Company has been unveiling various news for all sorts of Pokemon games. To mark Pokemon Day, reveals have been taking place surrounding Pokemon Go, Pokemon Unite, Pokemon Sword and Shield, Pokemon Masters EX, and more, with a few reveals yet to come later this week. So the question is: what's in this new Pokemon Presents showcase that isn't in the reveals this week?

Pokemon Go tips | Pokemon Go Eevee evolutions | Pokemon Go Great League best team | Pokemon Go Master League best team | Pokemon Go Ultra League best team | Pokemon Go Giovanni counters | Pokemon Go Cliff counters | Pokemon Go Sierra counters | Pokemon Go Arlo counters | Pokemon Go Ditto | Pokemon Go evolution items | Pokemon Go 41-50 level guide | Pokemon Go Unova Stones | Pokemon Go A Thousand-Year Slumber | Pokemon Go shiny list | Pokemon Go XL Candy | Pokemon Go Mega Energy