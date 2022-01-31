Pokemon Legends: Arceus DLC could already be on the way

Pokemon Legends: Arceus DLC has been hinted at by a leaker, and may be shown off as early as April.

According to @Riddler_Khu on Twitter (via Nintendo Smash ), information about Pokemon Legends: Arceus DLC could arrive in April - just three months after the game’s launch. The tweets, shared to Riddler_Khu’s private account, include a small hint towards what’s to come along with a follow up tweet that says: "When you know what’s coming in April, everything will make sense." While it's worth waiting for an official announcement, Riddler_Khu has proved accurate with their leaks in the past, most recently revealing the game's crafting and resource-management components ahead of release.

Details on the DLC are scarce, but it's possible to glean a little information from Riddler_Khu's tweets, which contain cropped images of two characters from Pokemon Diamond and Pearl. The first is Looker, a detective character who appears in multiple games, starting with the Sinnoh region's Platinum. The second is Palmer, father of the player's rival, Barry, in Diamond and Pearl, as well as the leader of the battle tower.

Even though Pokemon Legends: Arceus takes place a long time before Diamond and Pearl, a number of its key figures are thought to be ancestors of characters from the mainline games. That suggests we could see Palmer's distant relative running some kind of battle arena, while Looker is more likely to be linked to a narrative elements. Amusingly, given multiple fan theories tying the character to the time-travelling Doctor Who, it's possible that Looker could appear in his 'modern-day' guise.

The news of any kind of DLC for Pokemon Legends: Arceus is sure to come as a surprise, especially considering the game only released three days ago. It isn’t too unbelievable though considering how successful the new Pokemon game has turned out already. UK retailer Curry’s revealed that Pokemon Legends Arceus was its most pre-ordered game ever .

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is also currently the fourth biggest Pokemon launch of all time , just ahead of Pokemon Black and White as well as last year’s Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. If you’re still trying to catch ‘em all in Pokemon Go , you can show your love for Pokemon Legends: Arceus in-game with the use of themed outfits that were inspired by lead protagonists of the new game Rei and Akari.