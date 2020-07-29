New on Netflix (August 2020): All the movies and shows arriving this month

Need to know what’s new on Netflix in August? In times such as these, we all need a binge or two to look forward to, so we’ve put together a comprehensive list of every single movie, show, and documentary coming to Netflix this month. It’s all just a quick scroll away.
Among the highlights in August on Netflix are Lucifer season 5 – which sees Tom Ellis’ eponymous demon swap his role as Lord of Hell for a job assisting the LAPD – Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, and all four Books of Avatar: The Last Airbender spin-off, The Legend of Korra.
On top of that are dozens upon dozens of hours of new Netflix originals, thought-provoking documentaries and reality series that put a whole new meaning on 'just one more episode.' It's hard to know where to start first, but you can at least rest easy knowing your streaming schedule is packed and you can plan out what's to come week by week by taking a look down below.
Those of you in the UK waiting for what’s new on Netflix in August – we’ll update the page as soon as we hear more, though the streaming service typically tends to provide new releases on a weekly basis.
New Netflix shows: August 2020
- Iron Man: Armored Adventures seasons 1 and 2 – August 1
- My Perfect Landing season 1 – August 1
- Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea season 1 – August 1
- The Next Step season 6 – August 1
- Operation Ouch season 1 – August 1
- Operation Ouch Special – August 1
- Super Monsters: The New Class – August 1
- Toradora! season 1 – August 1
- Transformers Rescue Bots Academy season 2 – August 1
- A Go! Go! Cory Carson Summer Camp – August 4
- Malibu Rescue: The Next Wave – August 4
- Mystery Lab – August 4
- Sam Jay: 3 in the Morning – August 4
- The Rain season 3 – August 6
- The Seven Deadly Sins: Imperial Wrath of the Gods – August 6
- Alta Mar season 3 – August 7
- The Magic School Bus Rides Again in Space – August 7
- Nailed It! Mexico season 2 – August 7
- The New Legends of Monkey season 2 – August 7
- Selling Sunset season 3 – August 7
- Sing On! Germany – August 7
- Tiny Creatures – August 7
- Wizards: Tales of Arcadia – August 7
- Word Party Songs – August 7
- Game On: A Comedy Crossover Event – August 10
- Rob Schneider: Asian Momma, Mexican Kids – August 11
- 3% season 4 – August 14
- Glow Up season 2 – August 14
- The Legend of Korra Books One-Four – August 14
- Octonauts and the Caves of Sac Actun – August 14
- Teenage Bounty Hunters – August 14
- Rita season 5 – August 15
- Stranger season 2 – August 15
- Glitch Techs season 2 – August 17
- DaMarcus Family Rules – August 19
- Biohackers – August 20
- Great Pretender – August 20
- Alien TV – August 21
- Hoops – August 21
- Lucifer season 5 – August 21
- Rust Valley Restorers season 3 – August 21
- Emily’s Wonder Lab – August 25
- Trinkets season 2 – August 25
- Million Dollar Beach – August 26
- Aggretsuko season 2 – August 27
- Cobra Kai seasons 1-2 – August 28
- I Am a Killer: Released – August 28
New Netflix movies: August 2020
- A Knight's Tale – August 1
- Acts of Violence – August 1
- The Addams Family – August 1
- An Education – August 1
- Being John Malkovich – August 1
- Death at a Funeral – August 1
- Dennis the Menace – August 1
- Elizabeth Harvest – August 1
- Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind – August 1
- Hardcore Henry – August 1
- Jurassic Park – August 1
- Jurassic Park III – August 1
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park – August 1
- Mad Max – August 1
- Mr. Deeds – August 1
- The NeverEnding Story – August 1
- The NeverEnding Story 2: The Next Chapter – August 1
- Nights in Rodanthe – August 1
- Ocean's Thirteen – August 1
- Ocean's Twelve – August 1
- Remember Me – August 1
- Seabiscuit – August 1
- The Ugly Truth – August 1
- What Keeps You Alive – August 1
- Almost Love – August 2
- Berlin, Berlin – August 7
- Work It – August 7
- The Promise – August 8
- We Summon The Darkness – August 8
- Nightcrawler – August 10
- Mr. Peabody and Sherman – August 11
- Scary Movie 5 – August 12
- An Easy Girl – August 13
- Safety Not Guaranteed – August 13
- Fearless – August 14
- Project Power – August 14
- Johnny English – August 16
- Les Miserables – August 16
- Crazy Awesome Teachers – August 17
- Drunk Parents – August 17
- The Crimes That Bind – August 19
- Good Kisser – August 20
- John Was Trying to Contact Aliens – August 20
- The Sleepover – August 21
- 1BR – August 23
- Septembers of Shiraz – August 23
- The Bridge Curse – August 27
- The Frozen Ground – August 27
- All Together Now – August 28
- Casino Royale – August 31
- Quantum of Solace – August 31
New Netflix documentaries: August 2020
- Connected – August 2
- Immigration Nation – August 3
- Anelka: Misunderstood – August 5
- World’s Most Wanted – August 5
- (Un)Well – August 12
- High Score – August 19
- Rising Phoenix – August 26