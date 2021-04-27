New Netflix trailer teases some of the biggest movies coming to streaming in 2021

Army of the Dead, The Kissing Booth 3 and The Woman in the Window are just *SOME* of the films arriving between now and September. New movies, every week, all year? Cool. pic.twitter.com/3WQz2MWOIOApril 27, 2021 See more

Netflix has released a trailer featuring some of its biggest movies hitting the streaming platform from now until September 2021, and the list is not only stacked but offers a wide variety of genres to pick from.

The movies spliced together in the trailer will debut on their respective release dates every week from May through August. Some of them already have set release dates.

The trailer features the gory zombie heist movie Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead, which reaches Netflix on May 21. The trailer then cuts to Kevin Hart reacting to the undead being on his TV – his dramedy Fatherhood debuts on June 18.

Then we have Amy Adam's drama thriller The Woman in the Window, Line-Manuel Miranda's animated musical Vivo, Guillermo del Toro's animated Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, and the third installment of the Kissing Booth movies.

There's also a sneak peek at the gender-flipped remake of the 1999 class movie She's All That. The new movie will follow an influencer played by TikTok star Addison Rae, who accepts a challenge to turn her school's nerd, played by Tanner Buchanan, into the prom king. The original movie's star Rachael Leigh Cook will reprise her role and the leading character's mother. He's All That will debut on Netflix in August.

After multiple movie delays caused by the global pandemic, the influx of movies from Netflix should be a welcomes treat. So, mark your calendars for your favorites, and while you're waiting, you can still head over to the streamer to check out our picks for the best Netflix movies available now.