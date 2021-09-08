New Netflix interactive movie combines horror and wrestling

Netflix has announced a new interactive horror movie, Escape the Undertaker, with multiple WWE stars topping the bill.

The movie stars The Undertaker (AKA Mark Calaway), a WWE legend with a 30 year career under his belt, and all three members of the WWE tag team The New Day, Big E, Xavier Woods, and Kofi Kingston.

According to Bloody Disgusting , the plot is as follows: "The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don’t know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker." Bloody Disgusting's John Squires also shared a first look at the movie, with the Undertaker in his usual get-up in a spooky looking house.

This is Calaway's first movie role since 2017, when he voiced a fictionalized version of himself in Surf's Up 2: WaveMania. He's also appeared in Scooby-Doo! & WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon and The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age SmackDown! – quite the filmography, we think you'll agree.

The last interactive movie on Netflix that got people talking was Bandersnatch, the Black Mirror movie written by Charlie Brooker and starring Fionn Whitehead as a video programmer in the '80s. Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt also rounded out its series with an interactive finale.

While we wait for Escape the Undertaker to arrive on the streamer on October 5, check out our list of the best Netflix horror movies that you can watch right now.