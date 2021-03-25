New Netflix comedy drama series will star Steven Yeun and Ali Wong

Netflix has picked up Beef, a new series from A24 starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, Deadline reports.

The comedy drama follows two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action. Yeun and Wong are also executive producers, while Lee Sung Jin is the series' creator and he's also serving as writer and showrunner. Lee's previous work includes executive producing the animated Netflix series Tuca & Bertie (in which Wong and Yeun both have voice roles).

The series is Yeun's first on-screen, small-screen role since The Walking Dead, his breakthrough role. His most recent project, A24's Minari, earned him a Best Actor nomination at this year's Oscars – he is the first Asian American to ever be recognized in that category. We can next hear him on TV in Amazon Prime's animated superhero series Invincible.

As well as Tuca & Bertie, Wong's work with Netflix includes the 2019 rom-com Always Be My Maybe, which she co-wrote and starred in alongside Randall Park. She's also a writer on sitcom Fresh Off the Boat and has a voice role in the animated series Big Mouth.

Indie darling A24 is best known for its movies, including Lady Bird , Midsommar , and The Lighthouse , but recently the studio has been branching out more into TV with series like Euphoria and John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch.