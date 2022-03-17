New Lego Back to the Future DeLorean revealed, and it's a 3-in-1 nostalgia beast

A new Lego Back to the Future DeLorean has broken cover after weeks of rumors, and it's set to launch in just a few weeks.

Officially dubbed the 'Lego Back to the Future Time Machine', fans will get their hands on this kit as of April 1, 2022. It'll cost $169.99 from the official Lego Store (or £149.99 if you're based in the UK).

Crucially, this Lego Back to the Future DeLorean can be converted with alternate pieces to represent its upgrades throughout the series. There's even a light-up Flux Capacitor brick that can be plugged into the cabin alongside minifigures of Marty McFly and Doc Brown (does this make it one of the best Lego sets ever? Yes, probably).

As part of the 'Creator Expert' series, this kit is a more challenging build designed for adults. Made up of 1,872 pieces, it measures 35cm in diameter and has a detailed interior that can be admired by lifting the DeLorean's gullwing doors. Its real party trick is an ability to swap parts out to represent each movie, though.

Along with the car's look from the original film (complete with lightning rod), this Lego Back to the Future Time Machine can opt for hover tyres, a Mr. Fusion engine add-on that's 'powered' by a Lego banana, or whitewall tires with a hood-mounted circuit board for its travels in the Old West. Basically, it feels as if Lego has tried to make the ultimate DeLorean with this kit - there's actually room for Marty's hoverboard.

In the here and now, we've got a pre-order link to the Lego Back to the Future DeLorean so you can check it out for yourself.

Talk of a new Lego Back to the Future DeLorean has been circulating for quite some time, and sites like BrickFanatics were reporting on it as late as yesterday. Because these details came from German site PromoBricks, more of its predictions could wind up being true - it recently claimed that a Jedi Fallen Order set is on the way, for example.

Just don't expect the Lego DeLorean to appear in any Lego deals soon - this one is likely to sell out fast.

If the new Lego Back to the Future Time Machine isn't your speed, you can check out some other Lego offers via our price comparison software below.

