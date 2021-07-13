New Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island details have potentially been leaked

New Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island details have allegedly surfaced from an apparent quality assurance tester working on the expansion.

Just below, you can see the entirety of the post from the supposed QA tester, posted yesterday on July 12 to the official Ghost of Tsushima subreddit. The apparent tester begins by revealing that the Ikishima Island expansion for Ghost of Tsushima is roughly the size of the lower portion of Tsushima Island, so in other words, it's going to be pretty big.

The QA tester also reveals some additional details about the upcoming expansion for Sucker Punch's game. For example, they claim there's a new heavy armor type, and there are also new type of Mongol enemies to face on the island, as well as leopards, monkeys, and squirrels roaming the island itself. Don't worry though, the lovely foxes are apparently making a return.

This QA tester apparently stuck to the main story-centric path throughout the Iki Island expansion. This ended up taking them roughly 15 to 20 hours to beat in total, and they even claim that in many ways it's "better" than the main storyline of the original Ghost of Tsushima.

Rounding out the claims from the QA tester on the subreddit are a brand new fighting style, as well as a "new light grade armor." The former has high sidekicks and spinning headkicks, as well as backflips and other flamboyant moves, while the new light type of armor gives protagonist Jin big bonuses to his stealth and bow abilities.

Right now, all this information should be taken with a pretty substantial pinch of salt. While the QA tester outlines their history of working in the games industry space, it's still a bit of an oddity that they'd leak all these unannounced details of the new Iki Island expansion ahead of time.

There's not long to wait before Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut launches with the Iki Island expansion for PS4 and PS5 on August 20. There's a $29.99 upgrade fee from the base version of Sucker Punch's game to the re-release, but it does come with the hefty new island expansion, as well as some PS5-exclusive features like adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

