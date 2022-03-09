New Forspoken gameplay trailer sees Frey face up against that giant dragon

A new Forspoken gameplay trailer was showcased during today’s State of Play and in it we got to see Frey fight a huge dragon.

The new trailer shows protagonist Frey face up against a number of ferocious looking beasts that could give Elden Ring a run for its money, including the huge dragon we saw in a previous trailer.

If it wasn’t already intimidating enough, Frey doesn’t just face the dragon head-on, she also gets picked up and carried off by it - bird of prey-style - in the latest trailer. It appears the dragon may be the least of her worries though as we also got to see Frey come up against some kind of cloaked flying figure (which frankly looks like it belongs in a Square Enix game), a weird skeleton boss, a hairy saber tooth tiger look-a-like, and more.

Frey won’t be totally helpless against these enemies though, as we also got to see her utilizing a number of powers in the latest gameplay trailer including one which looks like some kind of crystal whip to take out foes, another that allows her to step through the air, and one which allows her to surf over bodies of water.

Unfortunately, players will have to wait a little longer to play Forspoken for themselves as it was recently delayed from May to October 2022. In a statement released just two days prior to this new trailer, it was revealed that the delay was needed in order for the development team to polish the game and deliver: "A game world and hero that players across the globe will want to experience for years to come." Forspoken will now release on PS5 and PC exclusively on October 11, 2022.