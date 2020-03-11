New Dracula movie from director Karyn Kusama being produced by Blumhouse

Blumhouse is striking while the iron’s hot. With The Invisible Man performing well at the box office – making an astounding $100M on a $7M budget as of writing – the budget horror studio has announced that a new Dracula movie is in development with Karyn Kusama set to direct.

Blumhouse initially joined forces with Universal on The Invisible Man after signing a 10-year partnership deal, and the studio is already eager to duplicate that success with another modern-day monster movie. The Hollywood Reporter, who initially published the news, notes that Universal are once again trying to revive its stable of classic monsters for the big screen.

However, unlike the failed 'Dark Universe' – which was swiftly swept under the rug following the commercial and critical disappointment of The Mummy – Universal looks eager to invest in Blumhouse’s director-driven approach to projects, with each movie taking place in separate worlds (no Russell Crowe as Dr. Henry Jekyll here).

(Image credit: Universal)

Dracula seems like a great movie to branch out with, and Kusama is an inspired choice to direct. The filmmaker proved her horror chops with taut thriller The Invitation and the cult teen gore-fest Jennifer’s Body. Previous collaborators Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay are set to write Dracula’s script.

Further details surrounding Dracula are yet to be revealed, but we can’t wait to see who is chosen to play the eponymous vampire. James Wan – director of Saw and Aquaman – also has a monster movie in the works, though no other details have been announced.

With Kusama and Wan in the mix, Universal and Blumhouse might just save their monsters after all. Check out our list of the best upcoming horror movies to be on the lookout for.