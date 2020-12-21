New Cobra Kai season 3 clip brings back another Karate Kid character

Cobra Kai season 3, like the seasons before it, is going to pay homage to the past. As already revealed in the Cobra Kai season 3 trailer, Daniel LaRusso’s former flame, Kumiko, is returning from The Karate Kid Part 2. Now, we have a first look at Kumiko and Daniel’s reunion, courtesy of a newly-released clip from Netflix.

In the short scene, Daniel is struggling with his role as a mentor of Miyagi-Do’s students. This follows in the wake of the Cobra Kai season 2 ending, which saw one of his proteges – Robby – kick Miguel over a railing during an all-out karate war at West Valley High. Kumiko, though, is there to offer some advice – and a way to reconnect with Miyagi. She even ends the clip by teasing that she has a way to make that happen.

In a particularly poignant moment, Daniel reveals he is now the same age that his sensei, Mr. Miyagi, was during the events of The Karate Kid. While the show has never shied away from introducing a new generation of characters (and fans) to the karate shenanigans in Reseda and Encino, it has continually brought up the past to help guide its character.

Netflix has also recently offered a taste of things to come in Cobra Kai season 3. New images show differing fates for Daniel and Johnny – as well as Miguel and Robby. But fans of Karate Kid Part 2 will, I'm sure, be pleased to see another familiar face crop up.

Cobra Kai season 3 is releasing on Netflix this January. In the meantime, fill our your watchlist with the best Netflix shows.